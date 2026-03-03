H&M launches platform to spotlight global style and self-expression in cities worldwide

H&M&NEW YORK brings together both recognisable faces from the Big Apple and newcomers to the studio, placing them on equal footing. An eclectic mix of icons, including Ice Spice; John Turturro; Liya Kebede; Paloma Elsesser; Kareem Rahma; Jay Guapo; Kai Schreiber and Lynn Yaeger, feature alongside unknown faces. Through photographs and films, they share their relationship with fashion and what personal style means to them.

The series will travel to four major cities in 2026, capturing and commemorating the unique style and spirit of each location and its inhabitants. Following its stop in the city of skyscrapers, the focus will shift to Rio de Janeiro for H&M&RIO during the spring. More stops on the global tour will be announced throughout the year, including cities like London and Paris.

"Every time you walk through New York you meet people like that. People who are effortlessly eye-catching, people who hold a whole world in the way they look at you. Avant-garde, poetic and real. This is the spirit of the city for me." – Rafael Pavarotti, fashion photographer.

"One of the best things about New York is the style. Every day you are inspired by the unique characters you see around. My style – and the way I express myself – has definitely been shaped by the city." – Ice Spice, rap singer.

"This series is the next step in H&M's explorations of how the global community is expressing itself. The mix of characters consolidates the democratic vision of fashion that has always defined H&M. It reflects our belief in encouraging people to be themselves, celebrating self-expression, individuality and the idea that fashion is a collection of diverse expressions rather than a single aesthetic or look." – Jörgen Andersson, creative director of H&M.

The materials created for this first chapter include a love letter to the city of New York, a series of portraits and a 2-minute video in which the protagonists reflect on their relationship with fashion and the city they live in and deeply love.

H&M&NEW YORK is now available on all H&M digital channels, on YouTube and on the H&M press site.