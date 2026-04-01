Jil Sander: 'Reference Library' exhibition

We live in an age of skimming. Eyes darting across screens, reading in fragments, following paths shaped by algorithms that decide what comes next before we even finish what came before. Reading for pleasure is in serious decline, and the book has become something worth defending, an object you hold, that asks you to slow down and stay a while. A private moment between a reader and a story, chosen freely.

It is against this backdrop that Reference Library comes into being as an affirmation of the object, of the act, of what it means to give full attention to something that asks for it.

A book remembers. It holds the person who pressed it into your hands, the place you first read it, the version of you that existed at the time. It moves between people quietly, almost instinctively, a silent way of saying I thought of you. Given at the right moment, it lands with a weight that surprises you, makes you reach out to someone, reconsider something, go somewhere, start over. There is not much else in life that can do all of that.

Credits: Jil Sander

Reference Library is an exhibition conceived by Apartamento in collaboration with JIL SANDER. It brings together sixty books from around the world, each chosen by someone whose perspective is admirable: writers, designers, artists, architects, filmmakers, thinkers, makers. Together they form a collection of personal references, books that inspired, obsessed, accompanied. Presented together, they become something larger than any individual title: a portrait of curiosity, of influence, of the invisible lines that connect a reader to an idea, and an idea to the world.

The exhibition, with an installation designed by Milanese architecture practice studioutte, takes place at the JIL SANDER showroom in the center of Milan from April 20 to 24, 2026. Chrome lecterns stand in rows, each one pooled in a warm reading beam, their reflections carried back by a mirrored wall. It is a space designed for the pleasure of looking closely, of moving from one title to the next with nowhere else to be. Upon registration, with 60 slots available per hour, each visitor is invited into the library and given a pair of white gloves. A small ritual that changes how you handle something, how much care you bring to it. The books are there to be picked up, opened, and read. They stay in the exhibition, but the gloves are for each reader to keep: a quiet souvenir of time well spent.

Sixty books. Sixty perspectives. Offered as a collection of open doors. Perhaps one will find you at exactly the right time. That is, after all, how it has always worked.