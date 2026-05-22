'Longchamp x Jeremy Scott': 250 years of friendship between France and the US

From May 26 to 31, 2026, Longchamp will join 68 other renowned brands in the Hidden Treasure retrospective, organised by the Comité Colbert and presented at The Shed in New York. The exhibition celebrates 250 years of cultural exchange between France and the US, showcasing a curated selection of iconic objects that highlight the historical and creative connections between the two countries.

Designed as a dynamic cabinet of curiosities, the exhibition's scenography draws inspiration from the world of travel and transatlantic exchange. Presented in transport crates, each exhibit highlights a unique aspect of the participating brands' history, whether a formative encounter, an extraordinary commission, or a pioneering collaboration.

Within this framework, Longchamp is spotlighting one of the house's most iconic collaborations with American designer Jeremy Scott. The Le Pliage® “Greetings from Paris” will be presented, a bag designed in 2014 to mark the opening of the Longchamp boutique on the Champs-Élysées. The model will be displayed against a backdrop offering an overview of all the designs created in partnership with Scott.

The collaboration began in 2006. For the opening of the Longchamp boutique in New York's SoHo district, the house invited the renowned designer to create the limited-edition luggage collection “This is not your Bag”. With his graphic, pop culture-inspired design language and subtly non-conformist spirit, Scott made an immediate impression. He was subsequently given free rein to reinterpret the iconic Le Pliage®.

This initial meeting evolved into an unprecedented creative partnership, driven by a shared joie de vivre and a mutual ambition to challenge the conventions of the leather goods industry. Over 20 years, more than 25 designs were created, transforming the Le Pliage® into a canvas for artistic expression, blending humour, irony, and pop culture. The bags quickly became coveted items. Their success was significantly amplified when they were worn by figures such as Rihanna; Gigi Hadid; Elle Fanning; Rita Ora; and Miley Cyrus. True to its commitment to design, Longchamp continues to nurture its close relationship with Scott, now celebrating two decades of creative friendship.

In parallel with the Comité Colbert exhibition, Longchamp is continuing the celebrations at its New York flagship boutique, La Maison Unique, located in the creative heart of SoHo. The brand is inviting visitors on an immersive journey into the world of Jeremy Scott. The boutique is marking the occasion with a monumental façade design, featuring the print from the designer's first “Telephone” bag against a striking turquoise background.

Inside the boutique, some of the most iconic models will be on display, tracing the evolution of the 20-year creative partnership. Highlights include “Greetings from Paris”, “Greetings from Hollywood”, and “Greetings from Paradise” – three designs inspired by travel, luggage, and vintage postcards.

To mark the anniversary, Longchamp and Jeremy Scott are also unveiling an exclusive new design: the Le Pliage® “Greetings from New York”. The iconic bag becomes a vibrant tribute to New York, with the famous Manhattan skyline staged like a travel photograph. The back of the bag features a handwritten-style postcard motif with the tongue-in-cheek message: “Wish you were here! Love, Jeremy.” The limited edition is available exclusively at La Maison Unique in SoHo, NYC, and online.

With this series of celebrations, Longchamp once again highlights its close connection to art and all forms of creative expression. This ranges from established artists to emerging talents, whom the house actively supports and provides with visibility. By offering a platform for creative voices, Longchamp continues to champion a vision of luxury that is open, authentic, vibrant, and constantly reinventing itself.

Comité Colbert exhibition

May 26 to 31, 2026; The Shed – 545 W 30th St, New York

Jeremy Scott retrospective

May 28 to June 14, 2026; La Maison Unique - 132 Spring St (SoHo)