Louis Vuitton Pays Tribute to Frank Gehry at Art Basel Hong Kong

At the 2026 edition of Art Basel Hong Kong, Louis Vuitton celebrates its collaborations with Frank Gehry with a retrospective booth that acknowledges his longstanding partnership with the House across more than two decades. From audacious architectural projects to limited edition handbags, fragrance bottles and timepieces, Frank Gehry's creations attest to a singular vision of innovation and savoir-faire that transcends time.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Canadian-American architect was internationally recognised for a career that exemplified virtuosity of form. With Louis Vuitton as a Show Partner of Art Basel Hong Kong, the booth will chronologically highlight his landmark architecture, the Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry handbags collection, and additional contributions to the House's universe according to eight chapters. The presented maquettes and artworks bring visitors closer to Frank Gehry's creative process. Through his works, the architect's remarkable legacy endures. As the architect has reflected: “The belief over the years that, if you keep asking questions, then you find answers. But the most important thing ever is to be curious.“

The collaboration between LVMH and the prize-winning architect was inaugurated in 2014 with the Fondation Louis Vuitton, standing as a striking vessel of glass sails and “iceberg“ galleries emphasizing transparency, volume, and light. This partnership continued in the same year with Frank Gehry designing the Twisted Box bag for Louis Vuitton's 160th anniversary collection. Then in 2019, Frank Gehry completed the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, his first building in South Korea, featuring a curved-glass façade inspired by the Fondation Louis Vuitton and traditional Korean architecture. Further collaborations include his reinterpretation of the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk drawing inspiration from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland in 2022 for the House's 200th anniversary, “A Tea Party for Louis", and the Murano glass Blossom stoppers for Louis Vuitton's Les Extraits fragrances, also conceived in 2022.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

The Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry handbag collection which debuted at the 2023 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach with ten highly limited-edition pieces, will also be featured within the booth. The designs translate three themes central to Frank Gehry's œuvre—architecture and form, material exploration, and animals—into a series that includes the iconic Capucines bag, two Twisted Boxes, and the sculptural Bear With Us Clutch. Among the pieces, the Capucines MM Concrete Pockets references the concrete textures of Gehry's architectural façades, while the Capucines BB Croc features a handle inspired by his crocodile sculpture. The Capucines MM Floating Fish and Capucines Mini Drawn Fish reinterpret his long-standing fascination with the fish motif, and the Capucines BB Analog Bag pays tribute to the angled façade of New York's IAC Building. Together, these designs pushed Louis Vuitton's material expertise to its limits.

Since the beginning of his collaboration with Louis Vuitton, Frank Gehry has shown a particular interest in the motifs of the Monogram canvas, especially the interlaced initials of the House's founder. These Monogram Studies led to the creation of new symbolic elements, one of which served as the emblem of the Louis Vuitton x Frank Gehry collection. Finally, the Tambour watch released in 2024 is also highlighted. It combines the precision of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton—the manufacture that brings together all the essential watchmaking skills and expertise, in keeping with the purest horological tradition—with fluid sculptural reliefs reminiscent of his architectural works. Sculpted and hand-finished in sapphire and bearing his signature on the case back, the watch articulates Frank Gehry's monumental vision as an object representing the passage of time.

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton will be present during Art Basel Hong Kong, which runs 27-29 March 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, China.