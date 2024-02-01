New design event in Paris, Matter and Shape will make its debut in March 2024

MATTER and SHAPE (from 1st to 4th March 2024) is a unique design exhibition that is set to take place in the heart of Paris during the Spring 2024 fashion week. The event, which will be held in the iconic Jardin des Tuileries, is a cross-disciplinary platform that brings together emerging talents, established designers, historical and new publishers, as well as decorators and fashion industry professionals. The event aims to celebrate the richness and excitement of contemporary design, offering a space to explore the current design landscape at the intersection of industry and craft, creativity and commerce.

The exhibition will be hosted in a temporary 3,000 square meter space in the Jardin des Tuileries. This unique setting will feature custom stands with 40 expected exhibitors, common areas, a bookstore and a shop, a café, and a restaurant with table service and the option to organize private dinners. Apart from exhibitions, the event also promises a unique visitor experience with its bright and minimalist decor.

MATTER and SHAPE is organized by WSN, a BtoB trade show expert for creative industries, leveraging over 30 years of experience in the event industry (Who's Next, Salon International de la Lingerie, Impact, Bijorhca, Premiere Classe...). The new event will benefit from an international infrastructure of more than 10,000 buyers who gather each year for Paris Fashion Week. In collaboration with Milan-based strategic consulting firm P:S and artistic director Dan Thawley, MATTER and SHAPE is set to attract a wide audience, both locally and internationally.