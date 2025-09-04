Saint Laurent Babylone presents D. M. Terblanche Exhibition

SAINT LAURENT BABYLONE presents a selection of photographs by D. M. Terblanche, curated by Anthony Vaccarello, on view from September 3 to 28.

D. M. Terblanche began their artistic journey with cellphone self-portraits, gradually developing a strong preference for analog photography while maintaining a focus on portraiture. Over time, the portrait has become a central tool in their practice an intimate space for self-reflection and a way to confront the past in order to evolve.

Photography, for Terblanche, is both deeply personal and political: a means of exploring queer identities and expressing the disquiet and sense of distance that followed a late autism diagnosis. Their work channels this vulnerability into imagery that hovers between introspection and distortion.

Recurring themes include trauma, terror, and uncertainty, approached with a raw, emotional honesty. Their artistic language is inspired by figures such as Nan Goldin, Ren Hang, and Jo Ractliffe. In 2024, Terblanche participated in Paris Photo’s Real Life Is Not Black and White project, in collaboration with Magnum and Polaroid.

All exhibited works will be available for sale, and a fanzine will be available in store.