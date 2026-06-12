Source Fashion Partners with Neuthread to Champion Circular Fashion, Inclusion and Industry Innovation

Neuthread has been named as Source Fashion's Charity and Design Partner in a new 12-month collaboration designed to champion circular fashion, inclusion and industry innovation.

Created by autism and neurodiversity charity Daisy Chain, Neuthread has gained industry recognition for transforming textile waste into high-quality fashion collections and became the first charity-led fashion brand to present a scheduled runway show at London Fashion Week in 2024. Through the new partnership, Source Fashion and Neuthread will work together to raise awareness of circular fashion, promote innovative approaches to tackling textile waste and encourage greater collaboration between brands, manufacturers, retailers and sustainability leaders.

Founded to challenge the perception that textile waste has reached the end of its life, Neuthread transforms donated, surplus and reclaimed textiles into contemporary fashion collections that combine environmental sustainability with social impact. The brand has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative approach to circular fashion, demonstrating how waste materials can be repurposed into desirable, commercially viable products while creating opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to develop skills and access employment pathways within the fashion and textiles sector.

Building on its London Fashion Week success, the organisation has since secured £1.5 million in investment from The National Lottery Community Fund to establish a pioneering circular fashion manufacturing facility in the North East of England, designed to reduce textile waste while creating training, volunteering and employment opportunities through its linked skills academy programme, Mend It Don't Rag It (MIDRI).

Over the next 12 months, the partnership will focus on building an eco-system of brands, manufacturers and retailers with innovative circular solutions, encouraging collaboration across the supply chain and creating new opportunities to repurpose surplus materials and textile waste.

As Design Partner, Neuthread will headline the Source Catwalk throughout the July edition, presenting its collections three times a day alongside trend-led showcases from Source Fashion exhibitors and bringing circular fashion to the forefront of the show's content programme. The partnership will provide a platform to demonstrate how surplus, reclaimed and donated textiles can be transformed into commercially relevant fashion collections, while highlighting the opportunities that circular design presents for the wider industry.

The catwalk showcases will also support Neuthread's ambition to build new relationships with brands, manufacturers and retailers looking for innovative solutions for surplus fabrics, deadstock materials and textile waste streams. Through the partnership, Neuthread hopes to encourage greater collaboration across the industry and demonstrate practical alternatives to landfill and low-value textile recycling.

Johnathon Pickard, Director of Business Development & Income Generation, Neuthread commented: "We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Source Fashion as both Charity Partner and Design Partner for the July show. Source Fashion has established itself as one of the most influential platforms driving conversations around responsible sourcing, sustainability and the future of fashion. Those are conversations that sit at the very heart of what Neuthread is seeking to achieve.

Neuthread was created to challenge the perception that textile waste has reached the end of its life. Through innovative design, circular manufacturing and the talents of autistic and neurodivergent people, we are demonstrating how fashion can create environmental, social and economic impact simultaneously.

Following our journey from becoming the first charity to showcase a scheduled fashion brand collection at London Fashion Week through to securing £1.5 million to establish a pioneering circular fashion manufacturing facility, we are now entering an exciting period of growth. Working alongside Source Fashion provides an opportunity to share that vision with a wider industry audience and inspire new ways of thinking about sustainability, creativity and inclusion.

We are excited about what this partnership can achieve over the next 12 months and look forward to collaborating with the Source Fashion team to demonstrate that fashion can be a force for positive change.”

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, added: “Neuthread is a natural fit for Source Fashion because they bring together creativity, circular innovation and practical action in a way that genuinely resonates with the challenges facing our industry today.

"As our Charity and Design Partner, they will play a central role in the July edition, headlining the Source Catwalk with showcases that demonstrate how surplus, reclaimed and donated textiles can be transformed into commercially relevant fashion collections. Their ambition to build new partnerships across the industry also aligns closely with our mission to connect businesses, encourage collaboration and drive meaningful change.

"From their pioneering manufacturing facility in the North East of England to the Source Fashion catwalk in London, Neuthread showcases the incredible innovation taking place across the UK fashion and textiles sector. We are proud to provide a platform that helps bring those stories to a wider audience and look forward to working together over the next 12 months."

Visitors to Source Fashion's July 2026 edition will be able to experience Neuthread's catwalk collections, engage directly with the team throughout the show and learn more about the organisation's pioneering approach to circular manufacturing, textile waste reduction and inclusive employment.

To find out more about the partnership and explore the full Source Fashion programme, visit the Source Fashion website.