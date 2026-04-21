Swarovski debuts The Quest for Light at Salone del Mobile

Alongside a curated selection of shining home decor, Swarovski announces the debut of The Quest for Light, an immersive illustrated book, unveiled exclusively at Salone del Mobile.

Co-authored by Markus Langes-Swarovski and created in collaboration with acclaimed illustrator Hiro Kamigaki, and his studio IC4DESIGN, The Quest for Light captures the magic of Swarovski with shining imagination.

Narrating the story of the battle between light and darkness, the book takes readers on a seek-and-find journey from Swarovski’s home in Wattens, Austria to global destinations in search of the four great crystals of the world – Trust, Love, Courage, and Creation – to fight the dark and help the world shine bright.

Rendered in exquisite, illustrative detail and color, the book features a beautiful selection of Swarovski figurines, jewelry, and notable locations in the House’s storied history.

Complementing the launch of The Quest for Light, Swarovski celebrates its home collection at Salone del Mobile with a curated selection of crystal figurines that feature in the illustrated book.

Credits: Swarovski

Credits: Swarovski

Swarovski’s home collection, celebrating its 50th year, honors the House’s unparalleled creativity, innovation, and infinite savoir-faire, enjoying a highly collectible reputation. Nature-inspired figurines and myriads render the beauty of the natural world in exquisite detail and color, tableware breathes a contemporary cool into the art de la table, and Swarovski home décor forms the heart of gift giving for every season.

Credits: Swarovski

The Quest for Light illustrated book, and its accompanying home décor selection, will debut in Milan at Swarovski Duomo Flagship during Salone del Mobile in April 2026 and will be available for purchase in selected locations worldwide.