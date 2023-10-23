15th Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase diversity of denim innovations

The 15th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will once again open its doors in the international Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka, Bangladesh on 8th & 9th November, 2023. Bangladesh Denim Expo is one of the most significant international exhibitions & the leading sourcing and inspiration platform for European buyers.

More than 80 Exhibitors from 12 countries

In this edition, more than 80 Exhibitors from 12 countries are participating including Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, Vietnam, Japan, India, Singapore & Switzerland. Exhibitors will showcase their innovative products on fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories etc.

Wide range of Panel discussions & Trend seminars

Through a series of Panel discussions & Trend seminars are scheduled in two days event. Panel Discussion-1 Titled: Bangladesh Apparel Industry in 2030: The Road Ahead, Panel Discussion-2 Titled: Sustainable Transition of Denim Industry, Panel Discussion-3 Titled: Unlocking the Untapped Potentials and Panel Discussion-4 Titled: Transforming Human Capital for USD 100 Billion Industry will be discussed by the international Experts.

There is a special “Trend Zone” area, where latest denim trends and innovative products will be hand-on by the Exhibitors & visitors can get the opportunity to gain knowledge about upcoming trends on denim fabrics, styling and finishing available in Bangladesh. Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Denim Expo Mostafiz Uddin said: “why Bangladesh Denim Expo? It’s simple- People can discover, connect & create new business and also grip the chances to learn more about the industry insights.”

Bangladesh Denim Expo is an exclusive invite only show for authorized trade visitors. To visit register and learn more about the Bangladesh Denim Expo, click here.