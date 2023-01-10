202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit returns for its fifth edition: Active Alliance for Positive Fashion

Edition #5 of 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will take place from January 18th to 19th, 2023. This season, the location is right in the entrance area of the Premium and Seek trade shows, at the south entrance of Messe Berlin, Jafféstraße, 14055 Berlin.

The upcoming edition of the 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit "Active Alliances for Positive Fashion" will address sustainability through the topics of collaboration, transformation and regeneration with regard to economic, cultural and ecological action within the fashion industry. This is the hub where changemakers share solutions and signals for fashion’s necessary transformation on a corporate and cultural level. The first day of the Summit takes the form of a live conference program on January 18th, where attendees experience a day of presentations and interviews. On January 19, the Community Day offers a deep-dive into the topics of our closest partners, through masterclasses, workshops, and a final closing barcamp. 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit is where a growing sustainable fashion community comes together under the motto "Connecting Progressive Minds" during Berlin Fashion Week.

“We are looking forward to a strong line-up of inspiring personalities on stage and the 202030 community coming together in January during Berlin Fashion Week. Strong alliances to solve the issues of our time and our future are more important than ever before.”– Magdalena Schaffrin

On the first day of the event, the program of Edition #5 focuses on the main topics "Regenerative Business" and "Regenerative Culture", and how these two cannot be separated in order for the fashion industry to contribute to holistic positive change. Experts from a wide variety of fields, including retail, material production, supply chain, brand management, and policy all meet under one common goal, which is to advocate for the

implementation of resilient solutions that bring everyone on board in our mission of meeting sustainability goals. CEO and Co-Founder Hasna Kourda of Save the Wardrobe talks about changing our consumer behavior in the stage program on January 18. In the presentation "UGG: Regenerative Agriculture at Scale" Nicks Ericsson presents on how regenerative leather can be brought into the industry at scale, sharing the successes and challenges of UGG’s latest sustainable endeavor. Katya Kruk from Armed Angels, Manuel Schweizer from Oceansafe, and Essi Glomb from the Weißensee Kunsthochschule will present on their different perspectives on implementing new materials and business practices, followed by a Q&A with the audience. Kim Berndt of Studio.fbx, Anna Franziska Michel of yoona.ai, and Beata Wilzek of Unfolding Strategies join forces on a ‘digital fashion consortium,’ asking bold questions about fashion’s impact in the metaverse and Web3.0.

The Community Day deals intensively with topics related to regenerative strategies, with a special target towards connecting the industry players who are leading the movement of implementation. Addressing the guidelines of the EU Textile Strategy, the BMUV offers a workshop on anti-greenwashing legislation. Other sessions include expert leadership from Grüner Knopf, Bay City, and Natural Fiber Welding, alongside other 202030 Summit partners.

Workshop registration opens in the beginning of January 2023.

202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit is funded by the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises and would like to warmly thank its partners of Edition #5: Berlin Fashion Week, Fashion Council Germany, Federal Environment and Consumer Protection Ministry (BMUV), Blauer Engel, Bay City, VORN – The Berlin Fashion Hub, Sqetch, Yoonaverse and Premium Group.

Read more information here on 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit.