202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit returns to STATION Berlin on site with Premium and Seek

On July 11, 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit returns with a pop-up conference and community gathering at STATION Berlin, on site with Premium and Seek. In line with the trade shows’ highlight on denim brands, the 202030 Summit programming will focus on the denim sector’s most innovative change makers, and their transformative journeys towards sustainability.

“With our 202030 Pop-up we want to celebrate the denim community's hands-on and collaborative approach by hosting a diverse range of denim changemakers. We look forward to fun and challenging inputs and discussions in July during this deep dive into transformational best practice and leadership." Max Gilgenmann, studio MM04 and 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit

The stage program on Tuesday afternoon, July 11 from 3-5 PM will feature speakers from a range of backgrounds. Tony Tonnaer, the co-founder of KOI Conscious Consulting is a role model in transforming the denim sector. Marian von Rappard is the co-founder and CEO of Dawn Denim, one of Berlin's most innovative sustainable denim brands. Annabelle Homann of Lanius will speak as an exemplary sustainable brand. Roosmarie Ruigrok joins us with the political perspective, representing The Dutch Denim Deal, as does Tanvir Kabir from the Embassy Bangladesh in Berlin. Sema Gedik will speak on the power of adaptive and inclusive fashion, with her brand Auf Augenhöhe. Thomas Aplas of CHT Group is a representative from the chemical industry, without which many innovations from the supply chain are simply impossible. Through presentations and critical conversations, these best-practice leaders will outline how sustainable denim development works as an example for the entire fashion industry - balancing progressive standards with pragmatic implementation.

Following the Denim Pop-up, the 202030 Summit team invites their community to continue the conversations in an informal gathering, where speakers current and past, audience members, press representatives, trade fair visitors and organizers meet over beverages on STATION Berlin’s terrace. This networking opportunity continues the dynamic, personal approach that has defined the 202030 spirit since its founding.

“The 202030 Summit is the place and event where solutions that are ready today are being discussed and where collaborations and partnerships to create global impact are happening.”

Dr. Luke Haverhals, Natural Fiber Welding

On July 12 from 10:30-11:30 am studio MM04, the organizers of 202030 - The Berlin Fashion Summit, will hold the kick-off workshop of a workshop series titled "Update EU Textile Strategy" on the upcoming legislation of the EU Textile Strategy. As part of the Conscious Club's supporting program at Premium and Seek, studio MM04 will kick off with "Update EU Textile Strategy: Focus on Green Claims" and provide information on how to comply with the new Green Claims Directive to avoid greenwashing. The workshop also gives an overview of the upcoming EU legislation for the fashion and textile industry in the context of the EU textile strategy.

After five exemplary editions, which have transformed the sustainable fashion movement into an immersive community experience, 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit will switch to an annual schedule. In between full-format conferences, it will host pop-ups in Berlin and other cities and continue its year-round presence via the 202030 Podcast.