55th INNATEX affirms undaunted strength of Green Fashion community

The Green Fashion sector asserting its determination and creativity – that sums up the 55th INNATEX, which closed in Hofheim-Wallau near Frankfurt am Main on the evening of 20 January. At a time when all talk is of multiple crises, the sector is committed to strategies such as collaboration agreements (Maison Labiche), the involvement of the customer base (Loveafair Shop), and unique characteristics, for example in the form of in-house developed materials (Ucon Acrobatics, Bamboo Belgium, Hempage). Many of these approaches feed into the motto – TOGETHER – of this winter edition of the international trade fair for sustainable textiles.

“It’s full throttle at INNATEX”

“We’re noticing a jolt running through the sector,” concludes Alexander Hitzel, INNATEX Project Manager. “Visitor numbers are rising again. The exhibitors had lots of meetings and the atmosphere was terrific. The industry is pulling together, notably here at the fair itself, where a concentration of brands and buyers is gathered. What participants value in INNATEX is that even after the pandemic, the fair has remained stable, fair and dependable, offering an environment where they can enjoy a sense of community. As one of the exhibitors put it, ‘it’s full throttle at INNATEX’.”

IFH Köln on the bricks-and-mortar retail trade: real experiences are important now

One highlight at INNATEX was the Retail Association’s expert panel on the Monday, when Olivia Dahlem (Quartier Frau), Marion Käfer (Lumiies), Dr. Eva Stüber (IFH Institute for Retail Studies Cologne), Jost Wiebelhaus (Frankfurter Laufshop) and Silvio Zeizinger (Hessen Retail Association) discussed ‘Best practice in retailing: meeting challenges through active customer involvement and other approaches’ with session moderator Cheryll Mühlen (Editor- in-chief of Textilmitteilungen, J’N’C magazine, Green Knowledge).

“These crises are not disappearing any time soon and the best way for retail to react to them is to pluck up courage and develop new concepts,” recommends Dr. Eva Stüber. "Above all of this lies the community, by which I mean not only dialogue on social media but making it easier for people with similar interests to get together in person. Their points of contact might be quite specific topics or hobbies. On Monday we heard from the expert panel about the running group at the Frankfurter Laufshop, the rosé evening at Quartier Frau and love for domestic pets at Lumiies. If you can provide the facility on your premises for customers to have a good time and exchange thoughts and ideas, you create real experiences, emotions and a sense of identity that sticks in the memory. In an age of digitalisation, that’s of great value. After all, we are all seeking to promote these things!”

Autumn/Winter 2025/2026: Escape to the country, statements, knitting with natural fibres

For autumn/winter 2025/2026, high quality and sometimes quite rugged knit is making a significant comeback, whether in the form of dresses, skirts and sleeveless sweaters or of generously sized pullovers (Alma&Lovis, Näz Fashion, Rifo Lab, Kero Design). Emotional or ironic statements such as ‘It is what it is’ (recolution), ‘Amour Toujours’ (Maison Labiche) or simply ‘happy’ (ethletics) defy the present Zeitgeist. The evergreen Urban Wear is now adopting its very antithesis, a longing for the idyllic countryside. Denim patchwork waistcoats (Kings of Indigo, Maison Labiche) are popular, along with traditional-costume style clothing in broadcloth or jacquard (Stapf) and raffia accessories (Ikiala). The market for sneakers is becoming more colourful, with every colour from pink to neon yellow (Genesis, ethletics). One retailer shared his perspective on INNATEX: “It's fascinating that this fair, which just a

few years ago we still regarded as a little eco-fair, has since become our most important port- of-call,” says buyer Andy Bule of the Mina Store in Frankfurt. “We spend all three days at

INNATEX placing orders non-stop – it’s simply where the brands are.” On February 23 and 24, 2025, the INNATEX showroom in Bern will round off this season with around 50 labels.