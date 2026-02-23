An iconic location for the EBW Awards 2026

European Bridal Week Awards 2026 Reveal Prestigious New Venue: Grand Hall at Zeche Zollverein

The European Bridal Week Awards will return in 2026 with a spectacular new setting, as the organisers proudly announce the Grand Hall at Zeche Zollverein in Essen, Germany, as the official location for the awards ceremony.

Following the tremendous success of the previous edition, the EBW Awards will once again take place as part of European Bridal Week 2026, held from 28 - 30 March 2026 at Messe Essen, Germany. The awards ceremony itself will be celebrated on Sunday, 29 March 2026, when doors open at 19:00 to welcome the international bridal and fashion community for an unforgettable evening dedicated to creativity, craftsmanship, and excellence.

A Landmark Venue for a Landmark Celebration

Located within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Zeche Zollverein in Essen, the Grand Hall offers a truly extraordinary backdrop for the EBW Awards. Set within a former industrial compressor hall, the venue combines striking Bauhaus architecture with contemporary event design, creating an atmosphere that is both powerful and refined.

Recognised as the top event location in the 2023 Blach Report Location Ranking, the Grand Hall at Zeche Zollverein is one of Germany’s most prestigious event locations and stands among Europe’s leading venues for live communication and high-profile events. Its flexible layout, industrial elegance, and rich cultural history make it the ideal setting for an evening that celebrates innovation while honouring heritage – values that lie at the heart of the EBW Awards.

Celebrating the Best of the Industry

The EBW Awards 2026 will once again honour outstanding talent across seven categories, recognising excellence in design, service, marketing, and innovation. What makes the awards unique is their voting process: retailers decide the winners. Every exhibiting brand at European Bridal Week 2026 is automatically nominated, while registered visiting stores have the exclusive right to vote online, ensuring that each award truly reflects the voice of the industry.

Live on Stage: Pink Panta Returns

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the EBW Awards are delighted to welcome back Pink Panta, who will once again take to the stage with their high-energy live performance. Known for their dynamic presence and crowd-pleasing sound, Pink Panta will ensure the evening is not only a celebration of excellence, but also an unforgettable party for the entire industry.

An Evening to Remember

“The EBW Awards are much more than an awards ceremony,” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “They are a celebration of the people, passion, and partnerships that drive our industry forward. With the Grand Hall at Zeche Zollverein as our location, we are creating a truly iconic setting for an evening that honours both creativity and community.” Retailers and industry professionals are invited to register free of charge for European Bridal Week 2026 to experience three inspiring days of trends, networking, and innovation – and to take part in selecting the winners of the EBW Awards 2026. Tickets for the EBW Awards 2026 can now be booked online via the European Bridal Week Awards website: https://europeanbridalweek.com/awards.php European Bridal Week is Europe’s leading B2B event for the bridal, fashion, and formalwear industry, held annually at Messe Essen, Germany.

EUROPEAN BRIDAL WEEK | 28 - 30 MARCH 2026 | MESSE ESSEN, GERMANY https://europeanbridalweek.com