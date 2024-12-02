A new wave of designers debut at Scoop February 2025 edition

The much-anticipated Autumn/Winter '25 edition of Scoop will return from 9 to 11 February 2025 at Olympia West, Kensington with its most inspired showcase yet. Curated for fashionable people by fashion people, Scoop Founder and Managing Director, Karen Radley, is set to welcome an exceptional mix of British and international designers, each offering something uniquely captivating for buyers looking to stay ahead of the curve. Designers showing at Scoop for the first time include Beatriz Furest, Brenda Knight, SIYU, SUNCOO, Augusta, Gas Bijoux, Re-Eau, Orelia and Laulhère.

Radley comments: "At Scoop, our passion lies in discovering and presenting designers in an elegant, meticulously curated manner to a high calibre of influential buyers. Scoop is more than just a trade show – it’s an immersive experience filled with visionary creators and tastemakers, crafted to inspire and connect. This February, we are thrilled to welcome an exceptional showcase of UK and International designers with collections from both emerging talents and established names across contemporary womenswear, accessories and demi-fine jewellery, to homeware and scent-care, all embodying the innovation and style our visitors expect from Scoop.”

Barcelona-based designer Beatriz Furest will be showcasing a collection of clothing, bags, and accessories. Founded by Beatriz and her sister, Carlota in 2006, the brand blends the experience of family tradition with contemporary trends. Their passion for “seeing how the modern stands out among the most classic” inspires their experimentation with unique shapes, patterns, fabrics, leathers, and colour combinations. Crafted from the highest quality raw materials and finished by hand, Beatriz Furest collections are produced in local Spanish workshops, reflecting the region's deep-rooted expertise and craftsmanship. Using sustainable fabrics such as merino wool, organic cotton, linen, and Tencel, each collection is both responsible and truly one-of-a-kind.

Brenda Knight, a self-taught British designer, will be debuting her collection at Scoop. Designing her own unique sheepskin, suede and leather clothing collections, Knight has built a reputation for creating clothing that blends timeless elegance with bold, innovative techniques. Working personally with artisans at her own manufacturing facility in New Delhi, Knight creates luxurious looks inspired by a love for vintage aesthetics and romantic styles, incorporating intricate details such as hand embroidered finishes.

Colour games, vibrant prints, enriched details and timeless cuts set the scene of 100% Parisian brand SUNCOO. Founded in 2010 by Stella and Thomas with the vision of injecting freedom into women’s wardrobes, SUNCOO is the epitome of modern French style. Elegant and chic with an eye for quality and a unique design twist, Designer and Artistic Director, Stella, takes inspiration from her travels, design and the Fresch lifestyle to create collections embodied in the mythical effortless chic.

Spanish slow fashion label SIYU will showcase their Autumn/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection, striking the perfect balance between subtle elegance and carefree charm, SIYU’s artisanal designs created from natural raw materials feature exclusive handmade patterns and prints inspired by vibrant colours and contrasts.

Founded in 2019, footwear brand Augusta is rooted in the heart of Spain, offering a seamless blend of European craftsmanship and contemporary design. Created by sisters Paloma and Cristina Rato, the brand was born from their shared passion for quality and style, inspired by years of international experience and their reconnection in their homeland. Augusta's commitment to quality and design has earned it a place among the world’s most prestigious retailers, including Le Bon Marché, Rinascente, Galeries Lafayette, and El Corte Inglés. Each collection is a testament to the brand's dedication to timeless craftsmanship and modern elegance. Key pieces include refined loafers in vibrant and classic tones, ballet pumps crafted with understated elegance, and chic ankle boots that balance comfort with contemporary style.

Gas Bijoux, a jewellery house founded on the beaches of Saint-Tropez in 1969, continues to enchant the fashion world with its exquisite, sun-kissed designs. Under the direction of founder André and his children, Marie and Olivier Gas, 70 master artisans handcraft each piece in limited series at their historic atelier overlooking Marseille. This dedication to craftsmanship and artistic flair preserves the brand’s timeless chic style. The Cophea collection, which will be seen at Scoop, draws inspiration from marine mesh, featuring large, curved links hand-polished and connected by intricately engraved rings. Available in fine gold-plated or silver, this couture piece is reimagined this season in a smaller version that exudes lightness and style, effortlessly transitioning from casual to sophisticated ensembles.

Re-Eau, a sustainable, rejuvenating scent-care brand is crafted for everyday luxury. Inspired by the natural beauty of Brazil and produced in Portugal, their unisex Eau de Cologne features clean, naturally derived essences that echo the freshness of water. The layering scent experience begins with the bath or shower ritual, offering a revitalising and mindful approach to fragrance.

Since its inception in 2008, Orelia has been synonymous with contemporary, finely designed jewellery. Based in Brighton and led by co-founder Collette, the brand has evolved over 15 years into a beacon of urban elegance. Their Mayfair collection epitomizes modern luxury with its stripped back, refined styling. Generous, voluminous shapes and bold, stackable pieces create striking yet everyday elegance.

Maison Laulhère embodies the excellence of French craftsmanship through an iconic symbol: the beret. For over 180 years, their workshops in Oloron-Sainte-Marie have preserved a unique heritage, blending traditional artistry with contemporary creativity. Made in France from 100% French Merino wool, each Laulhère beret undergoes meticulous steps: knitting, fulling, felting, and dyeing. These artisanal processes, passed down from generation to generation, ensure pieces that combine style, comfort, and durability.

Set in Kensington at Olympia West, Scoop will provide buyers with a unique opportunity to network, explore the latest collections, and engage directly with designers.

