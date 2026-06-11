Amsterdam Fashion Academy Presents Largest Graduate Show in 13-Year History

On June 15, the Amsterdam Fashion Academy will present its largest and most ambitious End-of-Year Show, bringing together graduates Bachelor’s with Honours in Fashion Design and Fashion Business & Innovation in one dynamic celebration of creativity, outstanding designs, innovation, and future-focused thinking.

Hosted in De Hallen Studio’s Amsterdam, this exceptional Fashion event is a large- scale runway show and exhibition showcasing the next generation of Fashion leaders.

This year’s show is distinguished by its wide variety of disciplines, ranging from knitwear and experimental craftmanship to metalwork and swimwear. The runway show will spotlight 21 graduating Fashion Design students, presenting collections which explore identity, culture, sustainability, and contemporary social commentary through fashion.

As the Academy’s biggest production to date, the show will feature talent from leading Dutch model agencies such as New Generation Model Management, Inbetween Models, and Diversity Model Agency. The audience will also see work from the Foundation and First-Year Fashion Design students, including a special collaboration with Viktor&Rolf.

Alongside the runway show, the Fashion Business & Innovation Graduate Exhibition will showcase strategic and industry-focused projects exploring branding, AI, consumer insight, entrepreneurship, sustainability, retail innovation, and digital Fashion futures.

Rather than presenting Fashion purely as aesthetics, the exhibition highlights the business behind fashion, exploring how ideas create value, connect with audiences, and operate within a rapidly evolving global Fashion industry.

Together, the graduate Fashion Design collections and Fashion Business & Innovation projects reflect a new generation of creatives redefining the future of Fashion.

The event is open to industry professionals, media, and the public.