Apply Now for the New European Fashion Award in Munich

For the first time, the City of Munich honors sustainable, aesthetic and future-oriented designers - Winners will be announced on May 15 and 16, 2025, in Munich.

In May 2025, the Munich Fashion Award will celebrate its premiere and will honor European design talents from the fields of fashion and accessories with sustainable concepts. Under the motto "The European Sustainable Fashion Award With A Tech Twist", the competition, initiated by the City of Munich, challenges creatives to rethink fashion and accessories with a bold, forward-oriented approach that combines sustainability, aesthetics, and creativity. Emerging, European design talents are invited to present their visions for a future of fashion and accessories that is both beautiful and sustainable.

Who can participate?

The competition is aimed at creative designers in the fields of fashion and accessories who understand how to seamlessly and market-relevantly reconcile aesthetics and sustainability. Eligible to participate are up-and-coming fashion and accessory designers based in the EU, Great Britain, Scandinavia, and other European countries (detailed list in the terms and conditions), who have been on the market for at least two years and employ no more than 30 people.

Apply now!

Designers can apply from now until February 23, 2025, and become part of the Munich Fashion Awards 2025. "Munich has established itself as a vibrant place for creativity and innovation – also in fashion. With the Munich Fashion Award, we want to continue this tradition and give designers from all over Europe the opportunity to present their creative ideas for a sustainable future in fashion. As a city that attaches significant importance to cohesion and Europe, the competition process of the award will also be transparent and European. I invite all creatives to apply with their innovative designs and to make a contribution to a more sustainable future together with us," says Clemens Baumgärtner, Chief Executive and Governing Member of the Munich City Council.

Two categories, one goal: Rethinking fashion

In its first edition, the Munich Fashion Award will honor designers in the categories of fashion and accessories. For the evaluation of the submissions, criteria for aesthetic quality are used on an equal footing with sustainability criteria such as production, circularity and durability, innovative materials, and social responsibility. The winners will not only have the opportunity to present their innovative collections or products to a wide audience, but they also benefit from exclusive mentoring programs, access to important licenses and communication services. In addition, prize money totalling €58,000 will be awarded (€25,000, €10,000 and €5,000 for Contemporary Sustainable Fashion; €10,000, €5,000 and €3,000 for accessories).

The event: A stage for Europe's future designers

On May 15, 2025, the five best applicants in each category (Fashion + Accessories) will present their designs to a top-class jury of experts in Munich. The highlight will be a glamorous red carpet event with an award show, during which the winners will be o�icially announced. On May 16, 2025, guests can look forward to inspiring conference formats, workshops, and masterclasses with leading industry experts as well as an exhibition of the finalists. This will also be open to the public on the second day – a highlight for all those who want to experience the future of fashion up close.

The minds behind the award

To ensure the highest quality, integrity and independence, the City of Munich has established two independent and international advisory bodies: the Advisory Board and the Expert Jury. The Advisory Board consists of renowned experts in the field of fashion, sustainability, and technology, including Christiane Arp (Chairwoman, Fashion Council Germany), Lisa Lang (Executive Chairwoman, Open Connector Alliance) and Tobias Gröber (Executive Director Consumer Goods, ISPO Group). All members of the Expert Jury will be announced at a later date. Save the Date: May 15 & 16, 2025 – Munich Fashion Award in Munich.