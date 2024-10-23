Arts Thread announces winners for Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024 in collaboration with WGSN + Coloro and Google Arts & Culture

The Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024, a nonprofit organisation created by Arts Thread, announces the 2024 winners, judged by 225 highly esteemed judges across all categories. This is the 5th Anniversary of the show which saw over 5000 students, graduating this academic year, enter their work. Over the last 5 years, hundreds of graduates have gained employment or launched their own brands thanks to this unique initiative - making it officially the world’s only online showcase of graduating artists & designers worldwide. All winners will have their work showcased on both Arts Thread and Google Arts & Culture. The collaboration with Google Arts & Culturemeans that the graduates’ work will reach a further audience. The winners will be rewarded with one year’s free subscription to the Arts Thread Foundry, a new initiative due to launch later this year, that helps the creator protect their intellectual property, trade and monetize their creativity using blockchain technology in a seamless and transparent way.

Key Stats from the Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024:

5174 art & design undergraduates, graduates and postgraduates entered their work for consideration

108 nationalities

523 art & design universities/colleges worldwide

635 graduates were shortlisted from the entries received by our panel of independent expert judges

114,318 votes cast in the public vote

225 Industry judges

Please find the full list of winners from the judges vote and public vote below:

INDUSTRY JUDGES VOTE

Fashion / Accessories / Textiles

Accessories - Tensile Meng, Donghua University / Casual/Streetwear – Joint Winners - Konthorn Wutthiwongangkhana, University of Westminster & Yuhei Ueda, Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp / Formal/Couture - Minerva Skyttä, Aalto University / Menswear - Eileen Claire Barry, SCAD Savannah / Sustainable Fashion / Textiles - Eunhae Cho, Fashion Institute of Technology FIT / Textiles - Knit / Weave - Tina Zsapka, Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Bratislava / Textiles - Print / Embroidery - Jenny Hind, Leeds Arts University

Digital / Visual Communication / Film

Animation – Rune Callewaert, KASK School of Arts Ghent / Digital Design - Michelle Chen, ArtCenter College of Design / Film - Esli Khan Balatova, RITCS School of Arts / Graphic Design - Qianzi Luo, MICA Maryland Institute College of Art / Illustration - Justin Remo, MICA Maryland Institute College of Art / Interaction Design & Game Design - Silvana Correa, FADU Universidad de Buenos Aires / Packaging Design - Dee McGilvray, Norwich University of the Arts / Typography - Joint Winners - Amber Bruzzi, Northumbria University & Gosha Maslovskis, Norwich University of the Arts

Product Design / Architecture / Interiors

Architecture - Zhe Chen, Manchester School of Architecture / Design for Social Good - Liam Hayes, National College of Art and Design Dublin / Furniture – Jón Hinrik Höskuldsson & Kirstine Sejersen, Royal Danish Academy – Architecture, Design, Conservation / Industrial Design - Melis Dizdar, Parsons School of Design / Interior Architecture - Imogen McIntosh-Roffey, Kingston School of Art / Material Innovation - Christopher Bellamy, Central Saint Martins UAL / Product Design – Wiktoria Rydellek, University of Fine Arts in Poznan / Service Design - Juan Pablo Galarza, IED Istituto Europeo Di Design Madrid /

Fine Art / Photography / Craft / Jewelry

Contemporary Craft - Sophie Ferrier, Hereford College of Arts / Digital Arts – Shiqing Chen, New York University / Fine Art - Joint Winners - Felix Bode, Glasgow School of Art & Shiza Saqib, Edinburgh College of Art / Installation/Sculpture - Sara Christova, Royal College of Art / Jewelry – Jingyao Wang, London College of Fashion UAL / Photography - Robyn Roxanne Williams, Michaelis School of Fine Art

PUBLIC VOTE:

The public vote enabled fans of the students’ work to choose their favourites. Fashion / Accessories / Textiles – Gerald Brandstätter, University of Art and Design Linz Digital / Visual Communication / Film - Tanushri Shah, Pearl Academy Delhi Product Design / Architecture / Interiors - Andrea Chavarria, IED Istituto Europeo Di Design Madrid Fine Art / Photography / Craft / Jewelry – Morenike Caxton-Martins, Central Saint Martins UAL The Global Creative Graduate Showcase will return in 2025 for students graduating in the year 2024-2025. Further details will be available early 2025.

About Arts Thread

Arts Thread is the world's leading digital platform for emerging artists & designers and a launchpad for the next generation of creative talent. Arts Thread has built relationships with over 1000 creative institutions in approximately 140 countries and has partnered with leading brands, organisations, events, media to help launch the next generation of creative talent globally. For further information about Arts Thread visit artsthread.com

About WGSN

WGSN is the world's leading forecaster of consumer trends and a trusted provider of online services to the fashion, beauty, food & beverage, interiors, and consumer technology industries. WGSN empowers businesses with the insights and foresight needed to navigate the complex landscape of consumer behaviour and market dynamics, remaining at the forefront of trend forecasting. For more information, visit wgsn.com

About Coloro

Coloro is the future of color. A beautifully designed system, backed with a technically sound approach, providing the product design sector the freedom to create and execute color with total confidence. Coloro offers physical and digital products, drawing from an extensive library of 3,500 contemporary colors and expert advisory services. For more information, visit coloro.com

About Google Arts & Culture

Google Arts & Culture is a non-commercial initiative. We work with cultural institutions and artists around the world. Together, our mission is to preserve and bring the world’s art and culture online so it’s accessible to anyone, anywhere. For more information, visit artsandculture.google.com