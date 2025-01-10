Attractions at 55th INNATEX: generous stand sizes, cool labels and talks

The 55th INNATEX, under its motto ‘TOGETHER’, invites the trade and media to discover one of the biggest exhibitions of Green Fashion in the world. From 18 to 20 January 2025 in Hofheim-Wallau near Frankfurt, this international trade fair will be presenting sustainable fashion collections, footwear and accessories for all generations and all occasions.

New and longstanding exhibitors representing the backbone of Green Fashion

The label People Wear Organic, which recently received the German Sustainability Award, is popular above all among kids and parents for its gorgeous designs. The fair sneaker label Get the Balance, from Portugal, will again be honouring INNATEX with its presence. French brand Bask in the Sun, another returning exhibitor, supplies casual menswear for friends of the ocean. For lovers of a sleek active lifestyle, VAUDE is the fully committed brand. Recolution brings urban coolness, while Lana Organic is showing classic fashion in natural textiles. Among the standard-setting bodies, Global Organic Textile Standard and the International Association of Natural Textile Industry (iVN)– patron of INNATEX – will be present.

Labels invest heavily in their presence at the fair

For the first time, organiser MUVEO GmbH has positioned DESIGN DISCOVERIES in the foyer of the Messecenter Rhein-Main, instead of on the first floor as previously. The new location for the first-time exhibitors featured in DESIGN DISCOVERIES, immediately inside the main entrance, ensures that the labels covered by this support programme are immediately visible. The four brands, selected by a jury, include Maison Labiche from France, embroiderers of womens-, mens- and kidswear. Ikiala brings accessories made of Madagascan raffia. Kiwistories supplies fashion items with prints and patterns, while Delin uses linen for its shirts, T-shirts, clothing etc.

The area previously occupied by DESIGN DISCOVERIES has now been used to provide larger spaces for exhibitors. “We have noted that for some years now the stands have been growing ever larger,” comments Jens Frey, Managing Director of MUVEO GmbH. “The increasing willingness to make this type of investment is something we see as a positive signal from the sector, especially in the face of continuing commercial challenges. The labels are saying something with their generously designed areas – it’s well worth a visit!”

Insider expertise for conventional retail too

Events of various kinds will take place in the Talk Area on the first floor: one highlight of the programme is the Retail Association’s expert panel on the Monday, aimed primarily at buyers. Under the title ‘Best practices in retail: ’Tackling challenges with active customer engagement and other strategies’, a panel comprising Dr. Eva Stüber of the Institute for Retail Studies Cologne (IFH), Jost Wiebelhaus of Frankfurter Laufshop, Olivia Dahlmen of Quartier Frau, Marion Käfer of Lumiis and Silvio Zeizinger of the Hessen Retail Association (Handelsverband Hessen e.V.) will be speaking on trends and solutions for retail. Cheryll Mühlen, Editor-in-chief at specialist magazines Textilmitteilungen, J'N'C and Green Knowledge, is the moderator.

“Our immediate target group consists of labels and agents for Green Fashion,” says Alexander Hitzel, INNATEX Project Manager. “We are also seeking to address the retail trade more directly, given what a decisive role it plays in the success of the fashion sector. We aim to appeal to conventional retailers in particular, where there is still much potential for sustainable transformation.”

On the Saturday and Sunday, a total of three talks will take place moderated by Nina Lorenzen of Fashion Changers and Mirjam Smend of Greenstyle Munich, as well as presentation on the trip to lighthouse project SEKEM in Egypt by the International Association of Natural Textile Industry.

“Community-building will be even more important in the future”

The motto of the 55th INNATEX, ‘TOGETHER’, is a call to those involved in the Green Fashion sector to stick together, in order to find synergies and maintain confidence. “Smaller businesses in particular can benefit in very concrete ways from collaboration,” says Hitzel. “The opportunities range from sharing resources and knowledge to extending reach and saving costs. I also believe that community-building will become even more important in the coming years.”

INNATEX | International trade fair for sustainable textiles:

INNATEX is the only international trade fair for natural textiles in the world that offers a unique sales and communication platform not only to the traditional clothing sector but also to countless other textile product groups, including accessories, shoes, home textiles, fabrics, toys and many more. In total, over 200 labels will be exhibiting their collections of womens-, mens- and childrenswear for all occasions, styles and generations. This fair for trade visitors has taken place since 1997 twice a year – once in winter and once in summer – in Hofheim-Wallau near Frankfurt am Main. Since 2014, Showroom events in Bern (Switzerland) have complemented the portfolio offered by trade fair organiser MUVEO GmbH.

The DESIGN DISCOVERIES project was developed for INNATEX many years ago by MUVEO GmbH to support selected newcomer labels and new exhibitors at the fair with subsidised stands and special business communication activities. There are now a large number of brands that have launched their (trade fair) career as one of the DESIGN DISCOVERIES at INNATEX.