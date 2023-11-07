Bangladesh Denim Expo 8th & 9th November 2023 to Host A series of Panel Discussions and Exhibitions!
The event gathers 80+ companies from 12 countries will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories to represents the entire denim industry. And they are:
International companies representing denim industry
Liberty Mills Limited, Foshan Nanhai Deyao Textile Co.Ltd., Officina +39 Srl,Print Corex, S.L.U.,Zaitex S.P.A., Azgard Nine Limited, Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S., Zhejiang Xinlan Textile Co., Ltd, SM Denim, Paddock's Jeans Ltd., Dekko Accessories Ltd, Naveena Exports Ltd (NDL),AGI Denim (Pvt) Ltd, Diamond Denim (By Sapphire Group), Soorty Textile (BD) Ltd., Artistic Milliners (PVT) Ltd, Prosperity Textile (HK) Ltd, XDD Textile Company Ltd, YKK Bangladesh Pte Ltd., Lion Fabrics Private Limited, Foshan GKL Textile Co., Ltd., Foshan Smarter Textile Co., Ltd.,Black Peony Textile Co Ltd, Discovery Denim, Freedom Denim, Brongo S.R.L., Soko Chimica Srl, Asutex,Yilmak Makina Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co.Ltd, ARM Tekstil Boya Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti., Sarena Textile Industries (PVT) Ltd, Faiza Button & Zipper Ltd, Tex Zippers (BD) Ltd., Foshan Foison textile co.ltd, Argon Denims Ltd, Pioneer Denim Limited, Square Denim Ltd,Unifill Composite Dyeing Mills Ltd, Guangzhou Winwin Textile Co.Ltd, Dongguan Hongzhang Textile Co.Ltd, Foshan Shunde Topcod Industry Co.Ltd, Zhejiang Kafute Textile Co.Ltd, Kaan Endustri Muhendislik San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, Ricci Spa, Metod Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.-Best Tex Intenational Ltd., Vav Teknoloji Bilisim San. Ve Tic. A.S.-Best Tex Intenational Ltd., Zhejiang Jinsuo Textiles Co. ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Limited, Changzhou City Hengfeng Weave Co.Ltd, Shandong Lanyan Textiles Co.Ltd, Guangzhou Fenggu Textile Co.Ltd, Jiangyin Hengliang Textile Co. LTD, RNT (BD) Ltd, Denim Solutions Ltd, Incomlend PTE Ltd, Changzhou Tehome Textile Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Haimi Textile Co.Ltd, Jinma Jinfei Textile Co.Ltd, Changzhou Huitao Textile Co.Ltd, Vita Textile Co.Ltd, Foshan Hotline Textile Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Indenim Textile Co.Ltd, Geyuan Textile, Realist Makina Imalati San. ve Tic. Ltd, Efatech Makina Anonim Sirketi, Changzhou Jingfa Textile Co.Ltd, Hangzhou Benma Chemfibre and Spinning Co.Ltd, Changzhou Taosheng Textile Co.Ltd.Bluesign Technologies AG, Ramsons Garments Finishing Equipment’s Pvt Ltd Etc. There will be an inaugural program, a series of panel discussions, Trend seminar is scheduled on two days event.
Notable speakers include
- Mr. Tipu Munshi, MP, Commerce Minister, Government of the People’sRepublic of Bangladesh,
- Mr. Siddiqur Rahman, Former President, BMEA & Chairman, Sterling Group,
- Mr. Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA & Managing Director Giant Textiles Ltd.
- Mr. S.M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President, BGMEA & Chairman, Seha Design (BD) Ltd.
- Mr. Mostafiz Uddin, Founder & CEO, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange,
- Mr. Joshua Gacutan, Second Secretary (Economic), High Commission of Australia in Bangladesh
- Mr. Kazi Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Mr. Arshad Jamal Dipu, former Vice President, BGMEA & Chairman, Tusuka Group
- Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, Branch Manager, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Puma
- Mr. Munir Ahmed, Director, M&J Group
- Mohamad Anis Agung Nugroho, Program Manager, Better work Bangladesh
- Ms. Katharina Mayer, Regional CRM Manager, Indian Subcont. & Turkey, bluesign technologies AG
- Mr. Tucker Asano, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, YKK Bangladesh PTE LTD
- Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, The European Union Delegation to Bangladesh
- Dr. Shahriare Mahmood, Chief Sustainability Officer, Spinnova
- Ms. Sarwat Ahmad, Senior Adviser, GIZ
- Mr. Sharif Zahir, Managing Director, Ananta Group
- Dr. Ravichandran. L, Director – (Product innovation / Business), Atlantic Care Chemicals
- Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain, Director, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)
- Mr. Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh
- Mr. Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director, BGMEA & Managing Director, Team Group
- Mr. Shafiur Rahman, Country Manager, G-Star RAW
- Mr. Shams Mahmud, Managing Director, Shasha Denims Ltd & Former President, DCCI
- Mr. Matteo Urbini, Managing Director, Soko Chemicals
- Mr. Andrea Venier, Managing Director, Officina+39
- Mr. Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor & Head of Trade Mission, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh
- Mr. Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA
- Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA
- Ms. Luthmela Farid, Pacific Jeans
- Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, Director General (Additional Secretary), Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)
- Adib Sajjad, Country Manager, Solvei8
- Deepak Shah, Group CEO (Bangladesh and Vietnam), TEX Fasteners
- Mr. Tilmann Wrobel, Founder & Creative Director, Monsieur-T Etc.
- Mr. Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan & Africa), H&M
Main purposes of Bangladesh Denim Expo are to fulfil the requirements of the international denim industry, providing the opportunity to make new contacts, discover new products and to gain knowledge of the latest developments available from the Bangladesh denim industry. Mr. Mostafiz Uddin organizer of the events said “We all have to think for the future, analysis the business opportunities & consequences which will benefits the apparel industry “.