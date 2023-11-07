Bangladesh Denim Expo 8th & 9th November 2023 to Host A series of Panel Discussions and Exhibitions!

The event gathers 80+ companies from 12 countries will display fabrics, garments, threads, machinery, finishing equipment and accessories to represents the entire denim industry. And they are:

International companies representing denim industry

Liberty Mills Limited, Foshan Nanhai Deyao Textile Co.Ltd., Officina +39 Srl,Print Corex, S.L.U.,Zaitex S.P.A., Azgard Nine Limited, Kipas Mensucat Isletmeleri A.S., Zhejiang Xinlan Textile Co., Ltd, SM Denim, Paddock's Jeans Ltd., Dekko Accessories Ltd, Naveena Exports Ltd (NDL),AGI Denim (Pvt) Ltd, Diamond Denim (By Sapphire Group), Soorty Textile (BD) Ltd., Artistic Milliners (PVT) Ltd, Prosperity Textile (HK) Ltd, XDD Textile Company Ltd, YKK Bangladesh Pte Ltd., Lion Fabrics Private Limited, Foshan GKL Textile Co., Ltd., Foshan Smarter Textile Co., Ltd.,Black Peony Textile Co Ltd, Discovery Denim, Freedom Denim, Brongo S.R.L., Soko Chimica Srl, Asutex,Yilmak Makina Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S, Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co.Ltd, ARM Tekstil Boya Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd. Şti., Sarena Textile Industries (PVT) Ltd, Faiza Button & Zipper Ltd, Tex Zippers (BD) Ltd., Foshan Foison textile co.ltd, Argon Denims Ltd, Pioneer Denim Limited, Square Denim Ltd,Unifill Composite Dyeing Mills Ltd, Guangzhou Winwin Textile Co.Ltd, Dongguan Hongzhang Textile Co.Ltd, Foshan Shunde Topcod Industry Co.Ltd, Zhejiang Kafute Textile Co.Ltd, Kaan Endustri Muhendislik San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, Ricci Spa, Metod Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.-Best Tex Intenational Ltd., Vav Teknoloji Bilisim San. Ve Tic. A.S.-Best Tex Intenational Ltd., Zhejiang Jinsuo Textiles Co. ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Limited, Changzhou City Hengfeng Weave Co.Ltd, Shandong Lanyan Textiles Co.Ltd, Guangzhou Fenggu Textile Co.Ltd, Jiangyin Hengliang Textile Co. LTD, RNT (BD) Ltd, Denim Solutions Ltd, Incomlend PTE Ltd, Changzhou Tehome Textile Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Haimi Textile Co.Ltd, Jinma Jinfei Textile Co.Ltd, Changzhou Huitao Textile Co.Ltd, Vita Textile Co.Ltd, Foshan Hotline Textile Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Indenim Textile Co.Ltd, Geyuan Textile, Realist Makina Imalati San. ve Tic. Ltd, Efatech Makina Anonim Sirketi, Changzhou Jingfa Textile Co.Ltd, Hangzhou Benma Chemfibre and Spinning Co.Ltd, Changzhou Taosheng Textile Co.Ltd.Bluesign Technologies AG, Ramsons Garments Finishing Equipment’s Pvt Ltd Etc. There will be an inaugural program, a series of panel discussions, Trend seminar is scheduled on two days event.

Notable speakers include

Mr. Tipu Munshi, MP, Commerce Minister, Government of the People’sRepublic of Bangladesh,

Mr. Siddiqur Rahman, Former President, BMEA & Chairman, Sterling Group,

Mr. Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA & Managing Director Giant Textiles Ltd.

Mr. S.M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President, BGMEA & Chairman, Seha Design (BD) Ltd.

Mr. Mostafiz Uddin, Founder & CEO, Bangladesh Apparel Exchange,

Mr. Joshua Gacutan, Second Secretary (Economic), High Commission of Australia in Bangladesh

Mr. Kazi Faiyaz Murshid Kazi, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mr. Arshad Jamal Dipu, former Vice President, BGMEA & Chairman, Tusuka Group

Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, Branch Manager, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Puma

Mr. Munir Ahmed, Director, M&J Group

Mohamad Anis Agung Nugroho, Program Manager, Better work Bangladesh

Ms. Katharina Mayer, Regional CRM Manager, Indian Subcont. & Turkey, bluesign technologies AG

Mr. Tucker Asano, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, YKK Bangladesh PTE LTD

Dr. Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, The European Union Delegation to Bangladesh

Dr. Shahriare Mahmood, Chief Sustainability Officer, Spinnova

Ms. Sarwat Ahmad, Senior Adviser, GIZ

Mr. Sharif Zahir, Managing Director, Ananta Group

Dr. Ravichandran. L, Director – (Product innovation / Business), Atlantic Care Chemicals

Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain, Director, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)

Mr. Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh

Mr. Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director, BGMEA & Managing Director, Team Group

Mr. Shafiur Rahman, Country Manager, G-Star RAW

Mr. Shams Mahmud, Managing Director, Shasha Denims Ltd & Former President, DCCI

Mr. Matteo Urbini, Managing Director, Soko Chemicals

Mr. Andrea Venier, Managing Director, Officina+39

Mr. Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor & Head of Trade Mission, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh

Mr. Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA

Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA

Ms. Luthmela Farid, Pacific Jeans

Mr. Mahbubur Rahman, Director General (Additional Secretary), Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)

Adib Sajjad, Country Manager, Solvei8

Deepak Shah, Group CEO (Bangladesh and Vietnam), TEX Fasteners

Mr. Tilmann Wrobel, Founder & Creative Director, Monsieur-T Etc.

Mr. Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan & Africa), H&M

Main purposes of Bangladesh Denim Expo are to fulfil the requirements of the international denim industry, providing the opportunity to make new contacts, discover new products and to gain knowledge of the latest developments available from the Bangladesh denim industry. Mr. Mostafiz Uddin organizer of the events said “We all have to think for the future, analysis the business opportunities & consequences which will benefits the apparel industry “.