On January 18-19, during Berlin Fashion Week, a growing sustainable fashion community will congregate once more for 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit. Edition #5, titled “Active Alliance for Positive Fashion,” brings a bold line-up of speakers and partners, continuing its legacy as a cross-disciplinary platform for critical, constructive debates on the future of fashion. This season, the Summit will take place at Messe Berlin, next to the Premium and SEEK fairs.

The 202030 Summit brings two days of cross-disciplinary discourse between avant-garde creatives, industry experts, researchers, and politicians, with emphasis on collaboration and community. Day one, January 18th, offers a live conference program, where attendees experience a full day of panel talks, interviews and presentations from an international roster of speakers, including August Bard Bringéus from ASKET, Christine Goulay from Sustainabelle, Katya Kruk from ARMEDANGELS, Dr. Luke Haverhals from Natural Fiber Welding, and Nicks Ericsson from UGG. Day two is fully dedicated to connecting the community with industry players through community classes, workshops, and a final barcamp. This format provides deep-dives into topical issues, guided by expert leadership on implementing positive-impact fashion.

In limited-capacity workshops, the Federal Ministry for Environment and Nature Conservation (BMUV) addresses anti-greenwashing legislation via the guidelines of the EU Textile Strategy, while Grüner Knopf outlines why its 2.0 certification matters to brands. The stage programming of community classes features Detto Fatto by Bay City with a hands-on dive into circular value chains, Rebound Stuff and Fashion Revolution Germany with an investigation into the future of recommerce and charity, and Natural Fiber Welding’s class on their roadmap to implementing plastic-free fashion. “The Summit’s inherent purpose is to connect progressive minds, and that includes the whole community: experts, partners and guests alike. We want to create an open space for eye-level conversations, exchange and debate, where everyone can have their seat at the table.” – Max Gilgenmann

Edition #5 of 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit continues its pioneering approach to building tangible alliances for a sustainable, regenerative future for the fashion industry. The full program, including all community classes and workshops, is available on the 202030 Summit website, tickets can be purchased here, and images from 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit can be downloaded here.

In addition to 202030 – The Berlin Fashion Summit at Messe Berlin, Studio MM04 is hosting the VORN Fashion Show at Kantgaragen on January 17, 10 am and the VORN Academy Showcase at Bikini Berlin, which is open January 18-20, 12-8 pm.