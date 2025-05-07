Berlin Fashion Week talk format “METAMORPHOSIS - dialogues about change” establishes itself with its third edition

The talk format ‘METAMORPHOSIS – dialogues about change’ powered by eBay will return for its third edition during the upcoming Berlin Fashion Week in July 2025. Organised by Fashion Council Germany (FCG) in partnership with eBay Germany, the event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2025. For of four days, a diverse series of talks with national and international industry experts will focus on the core themes of circularity and creativity.

Entering its third edition, ‘METAMORPHOSIS‘ is evolving into a platform for meaningful dialogue and aims to create momentum for ongoing progress and change. The programme is designed to engage not only professionals but also the wider public—recognising that real transformation requires both sides: the fashion industry and the consumers. Content-wise, the series will focus on the necessary transformation of the fashion industry, with key topics including circularity, innovation, technology, and creativity—themes central to both eBay and Fashion Council Germany. These topics will be explored through a mix of panels, interviews, and keynotes.

The four-day programme will be structured around the following themes:

Day 1 (30.06.) – Futurecraft: Fashion’s Next Frontiers

Exploring new technologies, breakthrough materials and innovative business models that are redefining fashion.

Day 2 (01.07.) – The Circular Shift: Scaling Impact with Smart Systems

Strategies, systems and solutions to drive circularity and change in the fashion industry.

Day 3 (02.07.) – Lead & Thrive: Building the Business of Tomorrow

Entrepreneurship, leadership, and communication in an evolving fashion landscape.

Day 4 (03.07.) – Creativity as Currency: Designing for Meaning & Relevance

A focus on the creative process as a driver of values, culture and conscious consumption.

Scott Lipinski, CEO of Fashion Council Germany, emphasises: “With ‘METAMORPHOSIS’, we are establishing a platform that openly discusses the urgent transformation the fashion industry needs, while presenting concrete solutions. Innovation, creativity, and an open dialogue between the industry and the public are crucial to shaping a circular future.”

“Our partnership with Fashion Council Germany is a key part of our vision to advance circularity in fashion. As a leading pre-loved marketplace, eBay supports innovation and creative solutions that empower both brands and consumers to participate in a functional circular economy—with the goal of fundamentally transforming the industry.”, adds Mandy Krüger, Head of Fashion at eBay.

The programme will again be realised in collaboration with Ann Claes, co-founder of Belgian agency Masjien, to ensure an international approach from the earliest stages of planning. More than 40 industry experts will share their knowledge and spark discussions as part of ‘METAMORPHOSIS - dialogues about change’ powered by eBay at the SS26 edition of Berlin Fashion Week. Among them will be representatives from eBay, further solidifying the brand’s role as a key player in the fashion industry. Further information on speakers, the location, and the detailed programme will be announced in the upcoming weeks.