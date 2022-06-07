Biosphere meets Technosphere – at the Neonyt Fashion Show on 23 June 2022 at Atelier Lihotzky

Fashion inspired by nature and technology: in an exclusive fashion show on 23 June 2022, Neonyt and presenting partner Dr. Hauschka will be showing progressive and trend-setting looks under the motto "Biosphere-Technosphere" at Atelier Lihotzky in Frankfurt's East end district.

Featuring the future of sustainable fashion: On Thursday, 23 June 2022 at 8 p.m., Neonyt hosts an exclusive fashion show at Atelier Lihotzky in Frankfurt's East end district to kick off the Neonyt Lab. This year's theme of the show is "Biosphere-Technosphere". The focus is thus on the connection of nature with the elements of water, air and earth with everything that humans create – from infrastructure to architecture, industrial agriculture and the digital world. The combination of these seemingly controversial topics spans the arc to our current earth age, the Anthropocene, in which humans have become one of the most important influencing factors on the biological, geological and atmospheric processes on earth.

Nature vs. technology

During the Neonyt Fashion Show, various multi-brand looks are staged – from small independent brands and newcomer labels to internationally established brands and designer pieces, curated by renowned stylist Claudia Hofmann. The Biosphere theme complex presents fashion and textiles inspired by nature and its elements while the Technosphere theme focuses on circular economy and recycling.

Image: Neonyt

The best of both worlds

Under the title "Biosphere-Technosphere", the Neonyt Fashion Show combines themes that at first glance seem contradictory and thus raise questions. The audience is invited to embark on a journey in which the nature of the earth, its elements and the resulting regenerative approaches are combined with ideas from the digital world, resulting in new dimensions and networked systems – for a revolution in the fashion industry. The event is being realised together with natural cosmetics brand and presenting partner Dr. Hauschka. Creative direction is by studio MM04.

After the show, which starts at 8 p.m., there will be a get-together for all invited guests on the eleventh floor with a view of the skyline, drinks, snacks and music to round off the evening together.

Frankfurt Fashion Week – shows sustainable Fashion, Design & Art

In the week from 20 to 26 June 2022, the city of Frankfurt am Main will be dominated by sustainable fashion, design & art. Numerous events will take place throughout the city under the umbrella brand Frankfurt Fashion Week. Exhibitions, fashion shows, talks, presentations and open studios invite all interested citizens to explore and experience fashion and all topics related to sustainable design. Frankfurt Fashion Week thus also offers a marketing platform for the regional fashion and design scene as well as the cultural and creative industries. Parallel to Frankfurt Fashion Week, Messe Frankfurt is organising the Neonyt Lab from 24 to 26 June 2022 in the Union Halle, which is aimed at consumers and fashion professionals interested in sustainability. In addition, from 21 to 24 June 2022, Messe Frankfurt will be bringing together the globally oriented B2B events Techtextil, Texprocess and Heimtextil Summer Special, which will highlight themes of particular relevance to the international fashion and living sector. Frankfurt Fashion Week is a multi-layered, easily accessible and cross-generational offer of the city of Frankfurt am Main.