Chainbalance and Itsperfect bring fashion brands together for a “Perfectly Balanced” evening during MODEFABRIEK

On Monday, 06.07.2026, after a full and busy day at MODEFABRIEK in Amsterdam, Chainbalance and Itsperfect invited fashion brands and industry experts to unwind at a special networking dinner: Perfectly Balanced.

The evening was relaxed, enjoying good food and drinks and having real conversations. Away from the hustle of the fair, guests had the chance to connect on a more personal level, exchange insights on current matters in the fashion industry.

“Our collaboration with Itsperfect has been a nice and valuable journey so far. It was great to bring both of our networks together during Modefabriek and create an evening where fashion brands could connect and enjoy the moment.”, said Ben Vermin Founder of Chainbalance.

The collaboration between Chainbalance and Itsperfect reflects their shared goal: helping fashion brands work smarter, connect better and move forward together. A big thank you to everyone who joined and made the evening so special and memorable. Chainbalance and Itsperfect look forward to creating more moments like this in the future.

Credits: Chainbalance x Itsperfect

About Chainbalance

Chainbalance is a dutch SaaS company that helps fashion, footwear and sports brands make better decisions with AI-driven merchandise management. Their solution supports pre- and in-season management with modules like Purchase Order Forecasting, Smart Initial Allocation, Smart Replenishment, Smart Store Transfers and Recommendations helping brands stay in control before and during the season.

Through continuous innovation, Chainbalance aims to help their 50+ fashion, footwear and sports brands, with over 25.000 POS in 38 countries to streamline their operations, accelerate their sustainability, increase turnover, decrease overstock and overproduction.

About Itsperfect

Itsperfect is a user-friendly ERP software solution built for fashion brands. All key processes required to run a fashion business are brought together in a single, comprehensive SaaS solution. Featuring a fully integrated B2B shop, its own Point of Sale (POS) and specialized modules for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Warehouse Management (WMS), a vendor porta, and sustainability management. Accessible 24/7 via any device and with 50+ out-of-the-box integrations. With continuous innovations, such as its own Digital Product Passport, traceability module, and Return & Exchange portal, Itsperfect helps fashion brands stay ahead in a dynamic market.