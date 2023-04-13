Challenge the fabric (CTF) announces its 2023 edition in Milan

Challenge the Fabric (CTF) is pleased to announce that its third annual event will take place in Milan on the 9th and 10th of May 2023. The pioneering cross-industry initiative, initiated and hosted by Ekman Group and organized by Swedish Fashion Council (SFC), offers a unique platform that enables the entire supply chain of man-made cellulosic fibers (MMCF) to meet, collaborate and create change, inviting industry leaders and stakeholders from the fashion, textile, and forest industries.

With a focus on sustainability, transparency, and material innovation, CTF 2023 will take form as a two-day event, kicking off with the opening of a curated exhibition showcasing some of the most prominent talents shaping the path forward. The exhibition space will reinforce awareness about textile developments and highlight game-changing material innovations from sustain-tech companies, providing valuable insights and access to the most innovative solutions within the fashion and textile supply chain.

CTF 2023 will further host inspiring keynotes and panel discussions and explore themes such as sustainable forestry, legislation, policies and traceability, the future of fashion and next-generation solutions, and the industry's path forward. Organizations and key speakers taking part this year include Aditya Birla Group, Canopy, Christine Goulay/Sustainabelle Advisory Services, Circ, Closed Loop Partners, Ekman Group, European Forest Institute, Fashion For Good, Global Fashion Agenda, H&M CO:LAB, IKEA of Sweden, McKinsey & Company, OTB, Re:newcell, Södra, Swedish Fashion Council, Techstyler/Forbes and many more.

The full speaker lineup and designer list will be announced in the coming weeks.

Launched during London Fashion Week in 2018, CTF has evolved from an Awards show representing some of the most prestigious and best ranked design schools around the world to become a unique platform that enables the entire supply chain of man-made cellulosic fibres (MMCF) to meet, collaborate and create change. Man-made cellulosic fibres (MMCF) are a group of fibres that are conventionally derived from wood, and in some cases other sources of cellulose. MMCFs have the potential to be a preferred material if the wood is sourced sustainably and the processing chemicals are handled properly. Examples of such fibres include viscose, lyocell, and modal.

CTF is initiated and hosted by Ekman Group, a global sales and marketing organization, strategically aligning buyers and sellers of forest products around the world. The event is further organized by Swedish Fashion Council (SFC) and is an important part of the organization's goal to guide the fashion industry into the future. CTF 2023 Platinum partners include Arauco, Birla Cellulose; Gold Partners include Södra; Silver Partners include Altri; Bronze Partners include Sappi, Textile Genesis, TreeToTextile, Woodspin and Supporting Partners Textile Exchange and ZDHC.

Read more about Challenge The Fabric (CTF) here.