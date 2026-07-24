Cheshire Fashion Week 2026 Returns: Designers, Schedule & More

Taking place in September, the show will feature designers from around the world and a new partnership with the blue-chip brand Porsche.

Cheshire Fashion Week has announced a partnership with Porsche Centre Wilmslow as part of its growth strategy of strengthening the event's presence across Cheshire. It is expected that top designers from Ireland, Nigeria, Portugal, and the United States will attend the main event at Chester Cathedral on 5 September 2026.

Opening the evening runway is British high-end retailer White Stuff, showcasing its latest women’s and men’s collections, followed by US-based brand Unblemished by Cherice, presenting modern and classic vintage reimagined styles. International design talent features heavily on this season's schedule, with Irish brand Original Ireland returning with a new collection of timeless designs rooted in Ireland's cultural richness. Portuguese label ILZA will also present its bespoke and couture collections for women and men.

The central theme of this year's calendar is international fashion, with returning and emerging designers showcasing their distinct styles. Handcrafted fashion designer Mihaela Dowman will bring designs featuring intricate detailing, while Pearl-Marie Creations will present a bold Nigerian fusion of eclectic, contemporary couture. Fine art and conceptual wearable sculpture will also take the stage via designer Liam Brandon Murray. Impeccable tailoring and premium evening wear will be presented by British designer Exclusively by Michael Adam. The event will then close with a dedicated focus on intricate British bridal design, featuring Angel Cuomo’s embroidered bridal gowns with a distinctive gothic twist, followed by a powerful runway finale from Andrea Harrison Designs.

The event continues to grow by combining international talent with high-end commercial brand partnerships.

Credits: Andrew Maximov

Claire Namukolo Raven, chief executive of Cheshire Fashion Week, says the event attracts global talent, media attention, and footfall, which keeps the Northern fashion industry alive. As we enter our seventh year, we are proud to continue to build a regional fashion community that is independent of council funding and brings footfall to the city. Our goal is to change the narrative about the Northern fashion industry that is under-represented when compared to the London fashion industry. Our recent visit to Malta Fashion Week shows our dedication to networking with international designers and businesses in preparation for our expansion strategy in 2026/2027. This year's designers and talent represent the North's position as a fashion destination for the global market.

More information on the schedule and access can be found at cheshirefashionweek.com