Circular Textile Days 2025: ‘Transforming Mindsets’ – the catalyst for circular textile innovation

On 10 and 11 September 2025, the 1931 Congress Centre in ’s-Hertogenbosch will transform into the international hub for knowledge and networking for everyone active in the textile value chain. Circular Textile Days links the urgency of new European legislation – such as the Green Claims Directive, Digital Product Passport, and Extended Producer Responsibility – to directly applicable circular solutions.

From policy to practice

Visitors will gain first-hand insights into legislation with keynote sessions from Euratex, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and Centexbel. Industry leaders such as IKEA and Patagonia will share how their proven strategies and methods inspire companies worldwide. The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) will be present, with experts from several countries including Bangladesh. On the exhibition floor, a wide variety of players will offer the latest insights and practical tools to successfully integrate legislation into business operations. International universities, leading companies, and innovative start-ups will showcase the newest technologies, materials, and circular business models.

Credits: Circular Textile Days

Seeing is believing

Alongside presentations and panels, CTD offers free (for registered visitors) interactive workshops where participants can develop their own roadmap towards circularity. In The Innovators Gallery, visitors can discover tangible examples of circular innovations and products from across the value chain. From circular design to recycling technologies, the exhibition floor provides concrete answers to questions like: Where do I start? Which partners do I need? And what benefits can I expect?

The urgency is now

The European textile industry is at a tipping point: legislation and consumer demand are driving change, and solutions are within reach. Circular Textile Days demonstrates how these solutions work in practice – and how companies can start today.

10–11 September 2025

1931 Congress Centre, ’s-Hertogenbosch

Tickets from €75 (students €30)