CPM Participants and Program

February 21, Moscow Expocentre Fairgrounds will welcome a new season of the leading international fashion trade fair for Eastern Europe and Central Asia CPM - Collection Première Moscow. Participants will show new collections of the fall-winter 2022/23, and discuss retail technologies of the future as part of the Russian Fashion Retail Forum.

For more than 18 years vibrant business season of the Russian fashion industry starts with the 4 days of the CPM trade fair, exhibiting local and international clothes brands, lingerie fashion, and accessories for thousands of Russian buyers, which is indeed an unprecedented event for the region.

In this new session of orders the buyers can have access to more than 660 brands from 20 countries, including flagship participation of fashion producers from Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark and Turkey. The trade fair will start with greetings from the top officials of the organizing company, as well as co-organizers, strategic partners of CPM and international fashion associations.

2022 will be marked by setting up a new strategic alliance with the trade fair project EURO SHOES premiere collection, which is taking its part in the February season of CPM in Pavilion 1 and will offer buyers and producers of fashion shoes even more opportunities for business development.

Exhibition Hall 2.3 will accommodate a special project CPM Details with handmade accessories brands, and will also host the International Forum of Technologies and Innovations in fashion retail Russian Fashion Retail Forum. The key theme of the business agenda is sustainable development, in the course of 3 days tens of leading experts will discuss this topic and other most relevant issues, related to the future of the fashion industry, retail and technologies; organization support for the event is provided by Fashion Consulting Group, PROfashion, Retail.ru, Sees Group, and the "Fashion Upgrade" (Fashion Prokachka) project. CPM will also host the final of the annual vocational competition for young designers PROfashion Masters.

The organizer of the trade fair — Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO and the co-organizer — IGEDO Company (Germany) continue to closely cooperate with the leading international associations of the fashion industry — German Fashion Modeverband Deutschland e.V., Ente Moda Italia, Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin, and Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporter Associations, ensuring stable development of the business for international participants and a high-quality competitive offering for the Russian buyers.

Among the key participating brands from Germany are Angels, Ania Schierholt, Apart, Calamar, Catnoir, Como No.1, Frieda&Freddies, just white, LeComte, Mark Aurel, Monari, Rabe, Riani, Roeckl, and Werner Christ. Italy will be represented by such brands as Antonella, Daniela Drei, Donne da Sogno, Joleen, Luisa Viola, Rinascimento, Rosanna Pellegrini, Sfizio, She’s So, Skills and Genes, Vizio, Caterina Leman, Fontani, Flo&Clo, Luciano Padovan, etc. Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin will also bring again well-known selected brands to Moscow. New at CPM: Mila Paloma, Not Shy and Pipolaki. Stylish collections will also be offered by designer brands from Austria, Croatia, Denmark (NEW: Rains), Finland, Greece, Hungary, Poland (back again VOLCANO), Romania, and Spain. The display of Turkish brands for the second season running will occupy two exhibition Pavilions (8.1 и 8.2), where among the most remarkable brands you will find Climber by Cuno, Sansar, Ilgazli, Moda Crise, BB Collection, Setre, Twister, Sportempt, Whitney, Maraton and many more.

The Russian producers, as before, will be in Halls 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3, where apart from monobrand booths, the joint corners of regional entrepreneurship development and SME support funds will be operating. For convenience of the participants and guests of the trade fair in Hall 2.3 networking platform Russia Business Lounge will also stay active during the event. Among the most prominent Russian brands at CPM you can see Calista, Truvor, Kroyyork, Savage, Bogdanov, Sinta, Alena Goretskaya, Antiga, Noryalli, and many more.

International trade fair of lingerie, beachwear, sportswear, and erotic fashion, as well as home wear – dreams by CPM body & beach – will be located in Hall 2.4, exhibiting more than 50 collections from 11 countries for the lingerie buyers, will also offer a dedicated fashion show program dreams fashion show. The lecture program dreams dialogue will be arranged with the support of Fashion Consulting Group, Carlin Creative Trend Bureau Russia, Trout&Partners, and a business portal Lingerie Business.

The new season will go on with the special projects of the trade fair — networking platform for job, employees, and partner search CPM fashion connect, as well as an education section, presenting the leading creative education institutions of the country CPM School. Moreover, supported by professional portals Retail.ru and New Retail, a new section CPM Shop & Retail Solutions will start its activities, offering booths of service and technological companies supporting business development, and a series of workshops "Store 4.0".

The organizers of CPM are constantly focusing on the needs of the local and international participants, and, in concert with the permanent venue of the trade fair the Expocentre Fairgrounds, are glad to confirm the dates of the event in 2022: February 21–24 and August 30 – September 2, and plan to have the usual dates for the event in 2023 — at the last ten days of February and the beginning of September.