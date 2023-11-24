Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Edition 12 celebrated with specially created Virtual Gallery

On Wednesday November 29th 2023 at 18:00 the Cultuurfonds and the Dutch Fashion Foundation present the 12th edition of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium which will be granted to one of the best Dutch fashion designers of this moment.

The Cultuurfonds Modestipendium

This year the event will be festively celebrated at the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam and a special online Virtual Gallery highlights all previous recipients of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium. The event will be live-streamed on the Dutch Fashion Foundation website. The Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium for exceptionally and advanced Dutch fashion designers was established in 2011 by an anonymous benefactor at the Cultuurfonds. It is the biggest grant available to individual fashion designers in the Netherlands and consists of a financial incentive of €50.000,- euro and a passed-on trophy designed by Atelier Ted Noten.

Designers with a unique signature

Designers who qualify for the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium have been individually running a unique fashion design label for a considerable time and are based in the Netherlands. They put Dutch fashion nationally and internationally on the map with a unique signature and have developed an exceptional quality within their collection and in their business strategy. The Mode Stipendium positions itself as an incentive and achievement prize. It is the most prestigious acknowledgement a fashion designer can receive within the contemporary Dutch fashion field. The grant enables the designer to take the necessary steps in the further development of the label and brand.

12th edition of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Credits: Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Virtual Gallery developed by Studio Ultradeluxe in collaboration with Dutch Fashion Foundation

Previous recipients of the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium are MAISON the FAUX (2022), Claes Iversen (2021), Erik Frenken (2019), Bas Kosters (2018), Ronald van der Kemp (2017), Iris van Herpen (2016), Youasme Measyou (2015), Jan Taminiau (2014), Truus and Riet Spijkers (2013), Francisco van Benthum (2012) and Ilja Visser (2011). New work by all these designers has been added in a specially developed Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Virtual Gallery. With digital fashion art these designers are highlighted in a new way in this honorary gallery. The Virtual Gallery is free and accessible for everybody, even those who don’t have any experience with digital fashion and the metaverse.

The day after the Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium celebration at the Rijksmuseum a special installation with be added to the Virtual Gallery of the new recipient and after that the Gallery remains open to visit. The Cultuurfonds Mode Stipendium Virtual Gallery is developed by Studio Ultradeluxe in collaboration with the Dutch Fashion Foundation.

