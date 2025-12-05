Denim Premièr Vision: The meeting place for leading minds

For its fifth consecutive edition in Milan, Denim Première Vision, a flagship event of GL events’ fashion division, delivered two exceptional days. Bringing together more than 2,300 international professionals, the event captivated participants with the quality of its offer and audience, who came to discover Spring-Summer 2027 trends and meet the leading minds in denim: Amy Leverton, founder of Denim Dudes; Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, designers at G-Star; Kristian Guerra, Head Designer at 44 Level Group; Giorgia Cantarini, journalist, stylist, and founder of S|STYLE - DENIM LAB supported by Kering Material Innovation Lab (MIL)...

Fabio Adami Dalla Val, Show Manager of Denim Première Vision:

“This edition once again demonstrated the remarkable vitality and excellence of our community, as well as the denim ecosystem as a whole. We brought together an international network of key players, showcasing content, innovations, and creativity that strongly embody Denim PV’s distinctive identity. The high level of engagement and quality of professional exchanges during these two days further strengthen our commitment to delivering an ever more premium and relevant event, perfectly aligned with the market’s evolving dynamics in all its dimensions.”

KEY FIGURES

Over 2,300 international professionals representing more than 50 countries and over 830 companies gathered in Milan.

More than 65 exhibitors presented their latest developments.

Over 25 brands showcased finished products in the Fashion District, including 8 presented by S|STYLE - DENIM LAB supported by Kering Material Innovation Lab (MIL).

A program of 9 conferences featuring 19 recognized denim experts and speakers.

An audience of 400+ participants attended the conferences.

BRANDS PRESENT AT DENIM PV

7 FOR ALL MANKIND — ACE DENIM — ALANUI — ALBERTO — ALEXANDER MCQUEEN — AMBUSH — AMIRI — ANGELS GMBH — BARONIO — BELLEROSE — BERSHKA — BESTSELLER — BIGSTAR — BLUE FIRE CO — BOTTEGA VENETA — BRIGLIA 1949 — BRIONI — BRUNELLO CUCINELLI — CALZEDONIA — CASABLANCA PARIS — CHLOE — CIGALA'S — CITIZEN OF HUMANITY — CLOSED — DIANA GALLESI — DIESEL — DOLCE & GABBANA — DQUARED2 — ELENAMIRO — ETRO — FERRARI — FIORELLA RUBINO — G-STAR — GANNI — GAS — GAUDI TRADE — GIORGIO ARMANI — GIVENCHY — GUCCI — GUESS — HERON PRESTON — HESS NATUR — HIGH — HIUT DENIM — HUGO BOSS — IMPERIAL — INDITEX — IPEKYIOL — JACOB COHEN — JIL SANDER — KERING — KIRIN — LPP — LUISA VIOLA — MACHKA — MAISON KITSUNE — MARCELO BURLON COUNTY OF MILAN — MARELLA — MARNI — MAX & CO — MAX MARA — MOMONI — MOTIVI — NOLITA — OFF-WHITE — OLTRE — OPENING CEREMONY — OTTOD'AME — OVS — OZAK TEKSTIL — PALM ANGELS — PAR.CO DENIM — PEGGY GOU — PENNY BLACK — PORTS 1961 — PVH — RARE — RENUAR — REPLAY — RETHREAD — ROY ROGER'S — SEZANE — STRADIVARIUS — THE ROW — TRUSSARDI — TWIST — UNRAVEL PROJECT — VIVIENNE WESTWOOD — ZARA

AN EYE ON THE FUTURE

Denim PV is teaming up with Chloris, the trailblazer in bio-based dye technology, to present a bold new partnership. This initiative revolves around an advanced R&D and design program jointly led by Chloris and Denim PV. It is the first time a professional trade show actively contributes to a scientific and creative research framework.

As part of this project, a select group of leading industry players will work with Chloris’ next-generation pigment technologies to explore new standards of performance and aesthetic potential.

The first developments will be officially unveiled at the next May edition of Denim PV, highlighting Chloris’ growing role as a transformative innovation partner for the global denim industry.

UPCOMING DATES

BLOSSOM PV December 10-11, 2025 Carreau du Temple, Paris

PREMIÈRE VISION PARIS February 3-5, 2026 Paris Nord Villepinte

DENIM PV May 20-21, 2026 Superstudio Più, Milan