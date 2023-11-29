Driven by difference: 10 years of European Bridal Week

Over the past ten years, European Bridal Week has evolved into the biggest international trade show in northern Europe, bringing together buyers and exceptional brands from around the world in Essen, Germany. From 13 - 15 April 2024, this outstanding influential trade exposition will again be welcoming visitors from across the globe for a full three- day event across two halls at Messe Essen, celebrating the difference that comes with knowledge, understanding, and shared ambition.

In times like these, it is essential to open your eyes to different perspectives and to approach new ways of innovation. We are all experiencing change within the market, and as the organisers of European Bridal Week, we are keen to embrace those. Difference can bring innovation and broaden our understanding of other values and circumstances; difference can lead to new perspectives and creative solutions in business. It also provides an opportunity to learn and grow from and with others in our field. Celebrating difference opens new doors, starts new chapters, and welcomes a new future for bridal and fashion. That is what European Bridal Week is all about. Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week

European Bridal Week will be welcoming no fewer than 500 key brands together under one umbrella in Essen in April, creating a stage and the perfect platform for the global industry. “The new world of bridal has a remarkable energy; it is a composition of creativity, art, and technology – constantly evolving and full of potential, raising questions and supplying answers. And it will not remain stationary. The very difference that our new world introduces holds endless possibilities and glorious challenges. Let's explore the myriad of meanings together and let's be passionate about creating difference,” states Siegrid Hampsink.

Visitors and exhibitors alike will witness those changes first hand at European Bridal Week 2024, where hundreds of collections will be on show, introducing a new world of design in bridal. The Designer Area, the Instagram Candy Bar, and the EBW Fashion Shows will prove to be unforgettable highlights of the buying experience that will be unique to this key event on the industry's calendar, underpinning the very differences of our new world.

Inviting the industry to become a part of this energetic, vibrant, and dynamic difference is the proposition of European Bridal Week 2024.