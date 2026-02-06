e-SCM Solutions at D-Congress 2026 – Join us on March 4–5, 2026 at Svenska Mässan in Gothenburg

e-SCM Solutions is pleased to announce its participation in D-Congress 2026, one of Northern Europe’s leading events shaping the future of retail and e-commerce. The e- SCM Solutions team will be present to showcase how digital supply chain solutions can transform business culture and drive sustainable growth.

1. About D-Congress

D-Congress 2026 will take place on March 4–5, 2026, at the prestigious Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre (Svenska Mässan) in Gothenburg, Sweden. Considered the largest commerce ecosystem in Scandinavia, this event brings together thousands of decision-makers, innovators, and technology providers every year. Its international reach makes it the ideal hub to anticipate market trends and discover the solutions that will drive the commerce of tomorrow.

Contact us to get your discounted ticket.

2. About e-SCM Solutions

e-SCM Solutions has established itself as a reference partner for supply chain digitization. Our participation underlines the crucial importance of upstream flow visibility to guarantee the customer promise. Deploying our solution delivers tangible benefits for retail players:

Optimized supplier collaboration through a centralized and intuitive platform.

Real-time visibility on production progress to secure inventory.

Reduced time-to-market to instantly adapt to market demand.

Enhanced operational efficiency via automated production tracking and data integration.

More than just software, e-SCM integrates into a complete technological ecosystem. Our presence in Gothenburg reflects our commitment to helping brands achieve a more agile and transparent supply chain. By placing supplier data at the center of the digital strategy, we enable companies to gain resilience and anticipate global market fluctuations.

3. Meet e-SCM Solutions in Gothenburg to Transform Your Supply Chain

See how e-SCM Solutions can support digital transformation in the retail supply chain.

Participation in D-Congress 2026 highlights e-SCM Solutions’ commitment to the retail and e-commerce industry, particularly in Scandinavia, where the company collaborates with leading brands. Attendees on March 4–5, 2026, can explore how e- SCM Solutions enhances supply chain management and improves supplier visibility directly at the event.