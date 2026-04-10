e-SCM Solutions at TechThreads 2026 Copenhagen

The fashion industry is evolving rapidly, and mastering supplier flows has become a key lever for ensuring the reliability of collections and the responsiveness of brands. In this context, TechThreads 2026, a Danish event dedicated to fashion tech, will focus on Operational Excellence by exploring how technology can optimize operations within the industry. Among the participants, e-SCM Solutions will showcase a platform designed to digitalize and centralize upstream flows, with the aim of improving supplier collaboration, production visibility, and operational agility.

1. What is TechThreads?

TechThreads 2026 will take place on May 12, 2026, at VEGA in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Positioned as a leading European fashion tech event, it primarily targets fashion brands as well as technology solution providers. The program includes:

Panels and conferences on innovation in supply chain and flow digitalization

Demonstrations of SaaS solutions for production tracking and operations automation

Networking opportunities to foster exchanges between industry professionals

The event offers a comprehensive overview of technologies and methods that enhance collaboration, traceability, and efficiency of flows within the fashion industry.

2. About e-SCM Solutions

e-SCM Solutions is a company specializing in supply chain digitalization for fashion and luxury brands. Its platform aims to transform supplier flows into a more transparent, structured, and collaborative process.

It centralizes production-related data, enabling teams to monitor progress, anticipate disruptions, and better secure deadlines.

According to the company, several benefits can be identified for fashion brands:

Simplified collaboration through a single workspace for supplier communication

Improved visibility into order progress

Reduced time-to-market through increased responsiveness

Enhanced operational efficiency via automation and centralized data

The approach is based on leveraging data to strengthen agility and overall operational performance.

3. e-SCM Solutions at TechThreads

e-SCM Solutions’ participation in TechThreads reflects its intention to demonstrate the tangible benefits of upstream flow digitalization. At the event, visitors will be able to explore the platform’s capabilities, including its ability to:

Connect internal teams, suppliers, and logistics partners

Provide full visibility over production processes

Facilitate coordination across the supply chain

According to Caroline Anziutti, upstream flow expert at e-SCM Solutions, the event provides a valuable environment to engage with industry peers and share expertise on supply chain challenges in fashion.

More broadly, the presence of such players at TechThreads highlights the growing importance of technology in the fashion industry, particularly in securing production, increasing agility, and reducing operational risks.

Contact e-SCM Solutions International to get a discounted ticket.