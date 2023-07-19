EBW awarded the title of "best bridal fashion exhibition 2023"

European Bridal Week has been awarded the title of „Best Bridal Fashion Exhibition 2023“ in this year’s Global Wedding Awards. The organisers of the largest bridal industry trade event of the year in northern Europe, where 500 design-driven collections met with the event’s record number of retailers from no less than 48 countries, are beyond excited about this award.

“As a team, we all feel truly honoured and humbled,” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “We have always set new standards at EBW and saw renewed enthusiasm among those involved, after two years pandemic and post pandemic quiet. EBW has long been an important force in northern Europe, but now it is firmly positioned on the global stage, featuring an exclusive designer area and fantastic fashion shows. The fact that all of this is being recognised now so beautifully whilst European Bridal Week is being awarded the title as ‘Best Bridal Fashion Exhibition 2023’ that is something incredibly special for all of us at European Bridal Week.”

Andrew Lookman, Managing Director of United Fairs, organising company of European Bridal Week, knows it has been a long road to winning this “Best Bridal Fashion Exhibition 2023” award. “Of course, we are all very thrilled and delighted about this special award,” states Lookman. “As a team, we simply love what we do for our exhibitors and visitors every day. When it comes to European Bridal Week, everybody goes the extra mile to create a magical experience for everyone involved. It’s no surprise that the tagline of EBW 2023 describes exactly that: Creating Magic Together. And therefore, this exceptional ‘Best Bridal Fashion Exhibition 2023’ award by LUX Life in their Global Wedding Awards is an award that EBW would like to share and pass on to our exhibitors and visitors. Because great things can only be achieved when you know that you are surrounded by strong partners in the industry who value an honest way of working with each other whilst sharing the same goals.”

Plans are already in full swing for the 2024 show, which again will be held at Messe Essen, 13-15 April 2024. Not surprisingly, many bookings have already been confirmed and exhibitors and visitors alike can once again look forward to a high-flight show for the industry, focusing on high-quality focal points from all fields of fashion and trendsetting styles.