Edition Sportiva celebrates Alpine summer in style with LLOYD Shoes and Krüger Dirndl at Lake Tegernsee

Against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tegernsee, Gut Kaltenbrunn by Käfer set the stage for one of the summer's most stylish society events. Hosts Evelyn and Philip Greffenius of Edition Sportiva, alongside LLOYD Shoes and Krüger Dirndl, welcomed numerous celebrity guests to the exclusive 'Almauftrieb Tegernsee'. The event blended Bavarian tradition with a modern lifestyle, high-quality fashion and culinary delights.

Guests enjoyed a relaxed afternoon in an exclusive atmosphere under glorious summer sunshine. The 'Almauftrieb' once again became a meeting point for personalities from society, fashion and entertainment, set amidst traditional dress, stylish looks and inspiring conversations. The warm hospitality of Evelyn and Philip Grefenius, combined with the harmonious blend of tradition, indulgence and contemporary lifestyle, established the event as one of the summer's social highlights.

Credits: Michael Tinnefeld, Agency People Image, API

Guests included Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, Stephanie Stumpf, Anna Maria Damm, Katharina Damm, Lara Rúnarsson, Diana zur Löwen, Hannah Maria Grebe, Katja Keuter, Karen Webb, Christa Kinshofer and Tijen Onaran. Oktoberfest hosts Eduard and Petra Reinbold also attended, visibly enjoying the special atmosphere at Lake Tegernsee.

Partners Krüger Dirndl and LLOYD Shoes shaped the event's stylish aesthetic. Modern traditional fashion met high-quality footwear, setting fashionable accents against the impressive natural scenery of Lake Tegernsee with a contemporary interpretation of alpine chic. The exclusive event concept was enhanced by shuttle partner Automag, which provided a comfortable car service to ensure guests arrived and departed in style.

Credits: Michael Tinnefeld, Agency People Image, API

The afternoon was also a special culinary experience. The Käfer team treated guests to selected specialities, while the 'Almauftrieb' wines from Edition Sportiva provided a taste of summer. An elegant organic Rosé de Provence and a fresh Grauburgunder were served; their lightness and delicate aromas perfectly complemented the relaxed atmosphere. The rosé impressed with fruity notes of red berries and Mediterranean freshness, while the Grauburgunder delighted with its balanced elegance and pleasant fruitiness. Both wines reflected the philosophy of Edition Sportiva: bringing people together, creating special encounters and turning shared moments into lasting memories.

The 'Almauftrieb Tegernsee' once again demonstrated how authentically Bavarian tradition can be combined with modern luxury. In a unique setting, fashion, indulgence and socialising merged to create a stylish summer party. It offered guests unforgettable moments and once again highlighted Lake Tegernsee as one of Germany's most exclusive event locations.