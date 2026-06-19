eTail Nordic 2026: Nordic retail leaders to converge in Malmö for two-day eCommerce summit

eTail Nordic returns on 20–21 October 2026 at Slagthuset in Malmö, Sweden, uniting more than 250 senior eCommerce, digital marketing, customer experience and omnichannel leaders from the Nordic region's most prominent retailers and brands.

With AI fundamentally changing how consumers discover, evaluate and buy products, the event is designed to help retailers move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable commercial results in a high-cost, margin-driven market.

The two-day programme spans AI-driven discovery and conversational commerce, profitable growth strategies, data foundations and AI readiness, personalisation and customer retention, retail media, and unified commerce. Through retailer-led case studies, interactive workshops, executive roundtables and peer-to-peer discussions, attendees will explore how to turn AI investments into measurable ROI, maintain visibility in AI-powered search and discovery environments, build scalable commerce operations, drive customer loyalty and lifetime value, and strike the right balance between innovation and profitability.

Tailored to the specific realities of the Nordic retail landscape, eTail Nordic focuses on practical, actionable strategies grounded in real-world outcomes — rather than theoretical frameworks. Qualifying retailers can secure a complimentary pass to attend.