EU FashionMatch op de Modefabriek

Welcome to the EU FashionMatch Amsterdam 12.0. Following the footsteps of previously successful events, Enterprise Europe Network (EEN) is delighted to invite you to the 12th edition of the EU FashionMatch @ Modefabriek in Amsterdam on Sunday 22th and Monday 23th January 2023. This time the matchmaking meetings will be physical / on site at the EEN-Booth and not on-line!

AMSTERDAM 1 OF THE MOST IMPORTANT FASHION CITIES RIGHT NOW

Amsterdam is one of the most leading fashion cities now for business and innovation. Over the years, Amsterdam has evolved into an influential fashion hub for business and innovation. The city is home to design houses, big-name as well as independent brands and schools educating the next generation of tastemakers. There’s also a thriving denim scene and a commitment to sustainability that’s helping Amsterdammers – and the world – enjoy b smart clothes with a smaller environmental footprint. Are you an entrepreneur in the fashion industry? And do you want to be a part of the future? Then you should connect with fashion entrepreneurs in the Netherlands. That is the reason why Enterprise Europe Network helps creating new international connections with the EU Fashion Match .

FIND NEW BUSINESS WITH PROMISING BUSINESS CONTACTS

Within this great group of potential business contacts, our EU FashionMatch sessions will allow participants to get together with the most promising business partners in pre-scheduled 30 minutes meetings. Besides a look book, participants have the possibility to bring 3 items of their collection to our booth for demonstration purpose. This free of charge matchmaking event brings together buyers, agents, companies/designers, suppliers, manufacturers, experts, investors and (recycling & sorting) service providers from a wide range of countries from around the world.

The first step towards the internationalisation of your enterprise is NETWORKING! Follow this interesting opportunity to generate new business contacts and contracts!

GET YOUR FREE ADMISSION TO THE MODEFABRIEK

Please note that all participants with meetings have a free admission to Modefabriek. Modefabriek will send you on 17th January your free ticket with your personal QR-code. If you wish to bring someone, please send an email to [email protected] with the person’s name, email address and day of visit. Modefabriek will send her/him a personal ticket.

Who will benefit most from this event:

Fashion Designers / Stylists

Emergents fashion labels and brands (garments/fashion accessories), start ups

Textile and accessories’ manufacturing companies and smes

Retailers, distributors, sales agents, Fashion stores

E-commerce Platforms

PR Agency, Coaching, Marketing and Business consultants

Buyers / Commercial Agents

University / R&D Institution looking for new partnerships

Recycling (Chemical and Mechanical) & Sorting Services

Service providers

About Participation & Registration:

You can register yourself for this event via https://fashionmatch-12thedition.b2match.io/

Questions? [email protected] +31(0)611 51 54 19