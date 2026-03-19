European Bridal Week 2026 Announces Fashion Show Agenda and Launches Exciting New Catwalk Concept

European Bridal Week is thrilled to reveal the full agenda for its highly anticipated EBW Fashion Shows, taking place on Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 and 14:00. The EBW Fashion Shows will feature an exceptional line-up of leading bridal brands, including Azuree Bridal, Dama Couture, Diane Legrand Bridal, Ellebeline, Lilly, Limited by Bianco Evento, Maggie Sottero, Rebecca Ingram, Sottero and Midgley, and Très Chic Bridal Wear.

For this edition, EBW is introducing a completely new show concept designed to offer visitors a more immersive, engaging and dynamic fashion experience. Moving away from the traditional single-runway format, the new concept places the runway at the centre of the audience, creating a multi-directional catwalk environment.

Credits: European Bridal Week

This innovative format offers a range of advantages for both visitors and buyers. Guests will enjoy closer proximity to the runway, with seating positioned near the models, allowing them to appreciate every detail of the dresses. Fabrics, lace, silhouettes and movement can be observed with much greater clarity, enhancing the overall viewing experience. By placing the audience within the heart of the show environment, the concept encourages greater engagement, while also giving buyers a stronger sense of the collections and enabling them to evaluate potential purchases more effectively.

"Our goal with this new concept is to bring the fashion closer to buyers, allowing them to experience each collection in its full detail and appreciate every element that makes a dress unique," said Siegrid Hamsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. "By placing the runway at the centre of the audience and creating a multi-directional flow, we are offering a more intimate and engaging environment. This new format not only enhances the visitor experience but also provides our participating brands with a powerful platform to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship, and vision. We believe it will make the EBW Fashion Shows more dynamic, contemporary and memorable for everyone involved."

Credits: European Bridal Week

EBW fashion show programme

Saturday and Sunday | 11:30am Azuree Bridal, Diane Legrand Bridal, Limited by Bianco Evento, Maggie Sottero, Très Chic Bridal Wear

Saturday and Sunday | 2:00pm Dama Couture, Ellebeline, Lilly, Rebecca Ingram, Sottero and Midgley

The participating brands represent some of the most innovative and respected names in the bridal industry, each bringing their own unique vision, craftsmanship, and design philosophy to the runway. Attendees can expect to see a diverse range of styles, from timeless elegance to contemporary trends, reflecting the creativity and quality that define the current bridal market. This curated selection ensures that buyers and industry professionals will gain valuable insight into the latest directions in bridal fashion and discover collections that are both inspiring and commercially compelling.

Credits: European Bridal Week

This year's EBW Fashion Shows promise to be a highlight of EBW, offering an exclusive look at the bridal collections for the 2027 season from some of the most prestigious names in the industry.

EUROPEAN BRIDAL WEEK | MARCH 28 - 30, 2026 | MESSE ESSEN, GERMANY

https://europeanbridalweek.de

ABOUT THIS EVENT Read more about EBW on the event page