Europe’s Largest Fashion Trade Show Once Again Brings the International Fashion Industry Together in Istanbul

From August 20 to 22, 2025, the İstanbul Fashion Connection (IFCO) will launch its eighth edition, once again bringing the global fashion community together in the Turkish metropolis. As Europe’s largest apparel and fashion trade fair, IFCO—organized by İTKİB Fairs Inc., a subsidiary of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (İHKİB)—presents itself as a forward-looking platform for creative collections, technological innovation, and international business development at the Istanbul Expo Center.

Back in February, the 7th IFCO set a new record with 513 exhibitors, 33,788 trade visitors from over 150 countries, and eight fully booked halls. The event impressed once again with its unique combination of design excellence, innovative strength, and strategic business networking concept that will be continued and further expanded in August. Over 300 exhibitors from all segments of the fashion industry are expected to participate.

Credits: IFCO

Highlights of IFCO 2025 – August Edition:

THE CORE ISTANBUL – More than 20 Turkish designers will present their latest collections, offering international buyers a unique look into the creative diversity and innovative spirit of Turkey’s fashion scene.

IFCO Fashion Show – Striking runway presentations will feature visionary collections that reflect the shifting dynamics of the global fashion world.

Professional Seminars & Trend Analysis – Top industry experts, including trend forecasters from WGSN, will provide insights into macro trends for Spring/Summer 2026, including color stories, key pieces, and commercially viable products.

Digital & Green Transformation – Through initiatives like METAMORPHOSIS, part of the EU’s IPA-II program, İHKİB is actively driving the digital and sustainable transformation of Turkey’s fashion industry. The latest developments will be unveiled at IFCO. The Turkish textile industry is responding to the European Union’s increasing sustainability requirements, particularly CO2 footprint regulations, by investing in eco-friendly production. Organic cotton cultivation, recycled textiles, and water-saving technologies are becoming more widespread across the sector.

At the same time, Turkish companies are increasingly focusing on digitalization and technological innovation to enhance their competitiveness. Smart textile technologies, AI-assisted production systems, and automation are helping to reduce costs and speed up production processes.

As a result, the Turkish fashion industry is not only positioning itself as a major supplier to Europe but also as a pioneer in sustainable and innovative textile production. With its strategic location, short delivery times, and focus on quality and sustainability, Turkey remains a valuable partner for European fashion companies.

IFCO continues to be the place where creativity and commercial success meets —a global business hub where buyers, brands, designers, and industry leaders come together to shape the future of fashion.