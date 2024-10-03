Fabtex Georgia: A Promising Textile Fair in the Caucasia Region

We are proud to announce that the Fabtex Georgia 2024 International Textile Industry Fair has concluded with remarkable success, bringing together over 1,050 professional visitors from 11 countries, including Georgia, Russia, Armenia, India, China, Ukraine, Germany, Iran, Turkey, Poland, and Pakistan.

This year’s exhibition featured 52 exhibitors from Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and China, underscoring the event's international significance.

The exhibition's exhibitor profile primarily focuses on knitted fabrics, woven fabrics, fabrics for workwear and uniforms, various accessories, garment and sewing machinery, and ready-to-wear items.

Testimonials from Fabtex Georgia Exhibitors

Emre Çetin from SM Tekstil stated, “We are so happy to participate in Fabtex Georgia 2024. We met many new customers that will help us increase our exports to the region. The various free trade agreements in Georgia with the USA and Europe make the textile and apparel export sector very interesting.”

Ali Yasin Sartık from Özsar Tekstil remarked, “It’s fascinating that we received buyers and visitors not only from Georgia but also from neighboring countries. Georgia is a strategic location for re-exporting textile products to the Caucasus region. We will participate again next year.”

Ayk Kazaroğlu from Kazaroğlu Tekstil noted, “There is strong demand for fashionable fabrics here in Georgia. Many medium-sized ateliers and fashion designers are key providers to European markets, and our special fabrics can help them produce high-quality materials.”

Cahit Taşpınar from Telpa Tekstil added, “The demand for accessories in Georgia is high. Our products received a great response at the exhibition. We will definitely participate again next year, as there is a significant market for uniforms and military clothing that requires high-quality materials.”

Sophia Angholadze from the Georgian Association of Fashion Designers (GAFA) stated, “We are thrilled to have Fabtex in Tbilisi. It is a significant support for apparel and garment producers in Georgia. While we have talented designers, the lack of quality fabrics and accessories is evident. This exhibition provides Georgian producers access to high-quality materials at competitive prices.”

Why Georgia?

Georgia's strategic location at the crossroads of Western Asia and Eastern Europe, coupled with its rich textile history, makes it an ideal hub for textile manufacturing and investment. The country boasts several Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Turkey and CIS nations, as well as a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) with the EU, providing access to a market of approximately 900 million people without customs duties.

Georgia has a long-standing tradition in the textile sector, dating back to Soviet times, and is currently home to production for renowned international brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Zara, Moncler, and Puma. The combination of political stability, a robust legal framework, and low corporate taxes makes Georgia an attractive destination for investors in the textile industry.

2nd Fabtex Georgia

We are excited to announce that the 2nd Fabtex Georgia International Textile Industry Fair will take place from September 26 to 28, 2025, at Expo Georgia, 118 Tsereteli Ave, Tbilisi.

For more information, please visit www.fabtexgeorgia.com or follow us on Instagram at @fabtex.georgia

Join us next year as we continue to foster growth and collaboration in the textile industry!