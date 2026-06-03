Fashion Deconstructed Returns to Source Fashion with Expanded Programme of Craftsmanship, Repair and Textile Innovation Sessions

Source Fashion’s interactive destination, Fashion Deconstructed, will return for the July 2026 edition with an expanded programme of live demonstrations, practical workshops and educational sessions designed to reconnect the fashion industry with the craft, skills and processes behind responsible production.

Taking place from 7–9 July at Excel London, Fashion Deconstructed will bring together experts in garment repair, textile craftsmanship, ethical fashion design and manufacturing to provide buyers, brands and sourcing professionals with hands-on insight into how products are made, repaired and valued throughout their lifecycle.

Credits: Source Fashion

Building on the successful launch of Fashion Deconstructed earlier this year, the July programme has been developed to support the wider Source Fashion content agenda, which explores the realities shaping modern sourcing, from circularity and responsible production to material innovation, supply chain resilience and regulatory change. While the Catwalk and Debate stages examine the strategic challenges facing the industry, Fashion Deconstructed brings those conversations to life through practical, tactile experiences that help visitors better understand the products and processes behind the supply chains they work with.

Across the three-day programme, visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with specialists working across repair, garment construction, textile development and manufacturing, gaining valuable insight into the craftsmanship and technical expertise that underpin responsible fashion production.

Credits: Source Fashion

Highlights include

Back to the Loom – Handweaving and Spinning with textile artist Ruby Webster, exploring the craft of spinning and handweaving while demonstrating the skill, time and decision-making embedded within every fibre and fabric. Through live demonstrations and tactile learning, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of material construction, craftsmanship and the value of reconnecting with traditional textile knowledge.

The Craft Behind Ethical Fashion Making with ethical fashion designer and PETA Designer of the Year 2022 Sarah Regensburger. This practical session will guide attendees through sewing and garment construction techniques while examining how sustainability can be embedded into the design process from the very beginning.

Fabric Manipulation and Textile Embellishment Workshop with renowned fashion educator and textile specialist John Herrera from the Fashion Technology Academy. The interactive workshop will explore innovative techniques used to transform fabrics into unique and visually impactful surfaces, offering participants hands-on experience in creative textile development.

Fashion Enter Repair Centre live demonstrations, providing practical insight into garment repair, product longevity and the growing importance of circular business models, resale and extending the life of clothing.

Credits: Source Fashion

The programme reflects a growing industry appetite to better understand not only what products are being sourced, but how they are made, repaired, constructed and ultimately valued. As buyers and brands navigate increasing pressure around sustainability, compliance, transparency and commercial performance, Fashion Deconstructed offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the people, materials and techniques shaping the future of responsible fashion production.

Suzanne Ellingham, Event Director of Source Fashion, said: "Following the launch of Fashion Deconstructed, one of the strongest pieces of feedback we received was how valuable visitors found the opportunity to physically engage with the processes behind fashion production. There is a growing desire across the industry to better understand not just what we are sourcing, but how it is made, repaired, constructed and valued throughout its lifecycle.

Credits: Source Fashion

Fashion Deconstructed plays an important role within the wider Source Fashion content programme because it transforms industry conversations into practical experiences. Whether visitors are exploring garment repair, learning about textile craftsmanship or understanding ethical production techniques, the feature is designed to reconnect sourcing professionals with the knowledge and skills behind fashion production. As the industry continues to navigate evolving regulatory, commercial and sustainability challenges, we believe there is real value in creating opportunities for people to better understand materials, processes and long-term product value. Fashion Deconstructed supports that learning in an engaging, accessible and highly practical way."

Fashion Deconstructed will take place alongside Source Fashion's wider July 2026 content programme at Excel London from 7–9 July 2026, bringing together audited manufacturers, sourcing professionals, brands and industry experts from across the global fashion supply chain. To explore the content programme and register to attend visit Source Fashion.