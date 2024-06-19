Fashion Week Awards UK recognise businesses in the fashion and creative industries

It was a celebration of the most innovative and creative businesses in the fashion, beauty, and media industries that opened Porsche Centre Chester Cheshire Fashion Week on opening night. An exciting prestigious awards event was held at the Abode Hotel Chester on the opening night, honoring emerging and established businesses in Chester as well as the media, beauty, fashion, and creative industries for their significant contributions to the industry. Fashion key players from across the UK attended the event.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr. Razia Daniels attended the awards event and thanked the attendees for their contributions. Winners included marketers, PR agencies, aesthetic beauty businesses, hairdressers, makeup artists, models, photographers, and fashion brands. At the awards ceremony, individual designers and businesses demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical practices were acknowledged.

Claire Namukolo Raven, the organiser, said, "The awards were a great testament to how Chester is a best-kept secret and marked a first for our region's fashion and creative industries. Visitors from all around the UK attended the awards, as well as Chester businesses that are contributors within these fields but have not been recognised due to our city not having an active creative and fashion scene for many years since the closure of Browns Of Chester, which contributed tremendously to putting Chester on the fashion map. Chester has so many great businesses within these fields that only those from Chester appreciate It is lovely to recognise these businesses on a global front, and I am proud to be one of the first to organise this awards ceremony for Chester.

Credits: Cheshire Fashion Week

The businesses honoured at the awards ceremony, in the presence of our lord Mayor, will continue to shape and redefine the world of fashion in Chester and beyond for years to come with their incredible talent and innovation within the fashion and creative industries." Hosting an event like this in Chester is great for the city's tourism and helps highlight Chester's creative and fashion scene. The contributions of fashion designers, marketing and PR agencies, fashion brands, photographers, models, stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists are essential to bringing fashion to life and shaping the overall aesthetic of the industry. Their work often goes unnoticed, but the Fashion Week Awards UK provided an opportunity to celebrate their invaluable impact."

These outstanding businesses were honoured not only for their creative talents but also for their exemplary commitment to reducing environmental impact and advocating for fair labour practices within the fashion industry.

This year’s winners are: Outstanding Hairdressing Business Of The Year: The Scissor Psychologist

Outstanding Make-up Artist Of The Year: Amelia Tyrer Artistry

Creative Aesthetics Business Of The Year: Dr. Edward Robinson Aesthetics

Creative Business Of The Year: The Beauty Secret

Pioneer PR & Media Business Of The Year: Life In Chester

Fashion Business Of The Year: Original Ireland

Fashion Photographer Of the Year - Lilija Bekisa

Top Model Of The Year *Female: Lois Meredith

Graduate Fashion Designer Of The Year: Rafael Azevedo

Top UK Global Talent Agency: Sintillate Talent

Top Model Of The Year *Male: Joseph Kapasi-Lloyd

Breakout Star Model women+: Jessica Wall

Breakout Star Model Men+: Lucas Edwards

Joseph Kapasi-Lloyd Credits: Cheshire Fashion Week

For more information on the winners, visit www.fashionweekawardsuk.com