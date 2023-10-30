15th edition of the international and interdisciplinary FASHIONCLASH Festival will take place from 17 - 19 November 2023 in Maastricht (The Netherlands).

During this three-day festival, a new generation of designers and performing artists from all over the world are given the opportunity to show their work to a broad (inter)national audience. The program with an exhibition, performances, talks, workshops and fashion film screenings, showcases projects that explore, contextualize and celebrate contemporary fashion culture.

During the festival the work of more than 100 designers, artists and makers from more than 30 different countries can be seen. FASHIONCLASH Festival is all about discovering, stimulating and co-shaping current developments in fashion and disclosing these developments to a wide audience. Participants of the festival belong to a generation of designers and artists who explore and question the boundaries of their discipline. With their works they move between the transdisciplinary domains of fashion, social design and visual arts.

The multi-voiced festival program is a composite selection from the proposals submitted through various open calls and from the projects initiated by FASHIONCLASH itself that are developed in co-production with various organizations and makers. For FASHIONCLASH, the annual festival is a vehicle for disclosing the results of all projects and talent development trajectories that happen throughout the year program.

FASHIONCLASH Festival is accessible to everyone through ticket sales and there are also a number of free activities. More information about the program, participants and ticket sales.

The program consists of:

The Clash House, performance program.

Fashion Film Program, with awards and premiere THE LEAP, A FASHIONCLASH film production powered by Meester Koetsier Foundation.

New Fashion Narratives exhibition at Bureau Europa.

Fashion Makes Sense program at Center Céramique with workshops and presentations of projects such as Campagne Project, The Hooooooodie Project, Who cares what you wear? etc.

Fashion Makes Sense Talk, Sunday at Center Céramique.

Afterparty, with a performances program.

Fashion Film Program, Lumière Cinema, with a selection of 41 short fashion films.

Exhibition in the garden of Marres.

Limestone Books x Warehouse pop-up shop and talk.

OUR SHIFT installation at The Green Elephant.

S.A.C (Rechtstraat 80), pop-up exhibition and shop.

DOMINIK exhibition, de Meldkamer at De Brandweerkantine.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTED .

New Fashion Narratives in co-creation with 5 fashion practitioners

For this year’s exhibition program, five independent fashion practitioners were invited by FASHIONCLASH to form a curatorial team and collaborate on the concept for the New Fashion Narratives exhibition that will be presented at Bureau Europa during FASHIONCLASH Festival 2023.

Starting the curatorial process with a Residency Week in Maastricht in April 2023, they decided to take a different approach: instead of focusing all attention on the final product, they prefer to highlight the diversity of creative approaches that are often hidden away as ‘process’. “We are interested in what is rarely made known to the public.”

How would (re)sources from the past, act in the present and create context for the future?

“What happens during the creation process? What types of creative references get used and lost? What are the different collaborations required in order to make one’s final vision come to life? We would like to explore how multi-authorship is represented in fashion and how to unlock new perspectives by zooming in on the creative processes.”

Curators are: Enzo Aïtkaci, Chinouk Filique, Jonathan Ho, Lotte de Jager and Boris Kollar.

The CLASH House

The CLASH House is a showcase and development program for designers who focus on crossovers between fashion and other art disciplines – especially performing arts. These designers explore alternative ways of making and presenting fashion.

Participants of The CLASH House receive a coaching program in which they are supported by theater maker Giovanni Brand and dancer and choreographer Laisvie Andrea Ochoa Gaevska. The aim of the program is to encourage designers to experiment with presentation formats and thus contribute to the innovation of the field and create a unique experience for the audience. The CLASH House is hosted by Ariah Lester.

Credits: Courtesy of FASHIONCLASH by Katharina Spitz

Fashion film (short fashion film) has become an established format in which designers and brands present their ethics and aesthetics. In this multimedia age, fashion film has become a growing way to capture a story and reach a wide audience through online platforms and media. The program consists of a selection of 41 films from different countries in the world, thus showing a very diverse and rich view of perspectives, disciplines, cultures and stories.

The program will be shown on Saturday and Sunday at Lumiere Cinema.On Friday evening, the five finalists will be presented and the FASHIONCLASH Festival 2023 Fashion Film Award will be presented by the jury consisting of Mira Postolache, Sam Bassett, Odunayo Ojo, Sofia Tchkonia and Marcel Schlutt. Kaltblut Magazine will present one award to one of the films.

Premiere of short fashion film The Leap

The film program also consists of a development process made possible by the Meester Koetsier Foundation. The Leap is a production of FASHIONCLASH and is a film by 5 makers who made a film under the guidance of FASHIONCLASH and filmmaker Daniel van Hauten.

Fashion Makes Sense, participation program @ Centre Céramique

Fashion Makes Sense is the ongoing participation program of FASHIONCLASH from which projects are developed focused on social design, inclusion, education and collaboration between professionals and semi-professionals/amateurs, especially involving young people.

During the festival, the results of a number of participation projects are presented, such as the finissage of 'THE HOOOOOOODIE PROJECT'. and the exhibition of Campagne Project. There are also workshops and Who cares what you wear? on the program, an interactive theater performance for young people about fashion and sustainability, developed in collaboration with theater maker Mayke Roels.

On Sunday afternoon, November 19, the Fashion Makes Sense Talk will take place here, moderated by Chanel Trapman (MUMSTER). She will talk to a number of makers about the process and experience of these participatory projects.

And there is more

During the festival weekend there are a number of continuous and free activities such as the exhibition in the garden of Marres with work by André Konings, Roumans, UGO WOATZI and TIM VAN DER PLAS. At The Green Elephant there is an installation of OUR SHIFT. Limestone Books, in collaboration with Warehouse, is organizing a pop-up around the fusion between fashion and publications and on Saturday they are organizing a talk with designers and artists Anouk Beckers, Iris de Leeuw and Muslin Brothers.

Campaign Project in co-creation with young people

FASHIONCLASH is actively dedicated in involving various target groups and a broad audience, especially young people, by organizing all kinds of activities throughout the year. This year the festival campaign was developed entirely in co-creation with young people. From outfits to styling and performance, more than 40 young people aged 8 to 37 participated in the project.

Between Friday, April 14 and Saturday, May 27, 2023, FASHIONCLASH had set up a Pop-Up Atelier in collaboration with Centre Céramique in Maastricht. Several designers have supervised the fashion making workshops. Photographer Laura Knipsael and video maker Steve Iseger guided the young people in the photo and video production.

The result, consisting of a collection of outfits, a series of photos and a fashion film, is used for the festival campaign and is exhibited at Centre Céramique during the festival on the third floor.

Credits: Courtesy of FASHIONCLASH by Laura Knipsael

FASHIONCLASH Festival is an initiative of the Maastricht (Netherlands) based FASHIONCLASH Foundation.

FASHIONCLASH is a development and presentation platform for fashion (culture) that, through crossovers, contributes to, on the one hand, the individual talent development of the new generation of fashion makers and, on the other hand, to general awareness of the role of fashion in the world. Since 2009, the FASHIONCLASH has realized more than 250 projects in the Netherlands and abroad and provided a stage and support for more than 1500 artists and designers from all over the world.