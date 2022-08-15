Find Kapoor at Who’s Next Paris Sept 2nd-5th

The global fashion brand ‘Find Kapoor’ will participate in Who's Next Paris 22’, which is known as the largest fashion & lifestyle trade show in Europe.

Find Kapoor was launched in 2016 and has created new trends with a variety of seasonal collections and reasonable prices for millennials and Generation Z, who value their own perspectives and experiences. Find Kapoor has been loved by many top-tier celebrities such as Olivia Palermo, Aimee Song, Chiara Ferragni, and Nick Wooster among many fashion people for its unique concept of fashion combined with fine art, with its bold logo play, unique color, and design. In addition, Find Kapoor is a leading K-culture brand that is favored by many Korean celebrities such as Girls' Generation, Red Velvet's Yeri, Han Ye-seul, Henry, Song Kang, and Hyo-min.

Who's Next Paris will be held for 4 days from September 2nd to the 5th. In this participation, Find Kapoor will be introducing the new Marty Bag collection, which reflects the design motif with a casual, cheerful mood and the brand identity that aims for diversity.

If visiting Paris, we'd love the chance to meet, present the new collection, and discover potential opportunities to cooperate! FIND KAPOOR Booth - North T70/U71- HALL 1

Look forward to seeing everyone there!

Find Kapoor, courtesy of the brand