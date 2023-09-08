Get involved with London Fashion Week’s city wide celebration

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is delighted to release the programme for its City Wide Celebration, taking place from the 13th - 19th September alongside London Fashion Week (LFW).

Get involved and explore the city’s renowned shopping destinations; Chelsea, Oxford Street, Covent Garden, and Regent Street through an exciting curated programme of 450 activations open to the public with 150 brands participating. Aimed at showcasing London's incredible creativity and innovation and highlighting fashion at the intersection of culture, activities include; exclusive DJ sets, live performances, gifts, discounts, designer Q&A sessions, private screenings and creative workshops.

As part of our City Wide Celebration, to raise awareness and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BFC NEWGEN showcasing initiative, while raising critical funds to support the next generation of creative talent, the BFC have collaborated with NEWGEN alumni Henry Holland. He has reimagined one of his iconic slogans, “AGAIN AND AGAIN NEWGEN” to create a series of limited edition tote bags. Available in 11 colourways, the collection is exclusively available to buy from mid September from Bags of Ethics, The Design Museum and Selfridges.

Caroline Rush, CEO, British Fashion Council, said “City Wide Celebration is as a festival for creativity and innovation, and with the lineup including over 450 activations, there is something for everyone to get involved in. We are delighted to continue the celebrations of NEWGEN 30 through City Wide Celebration and welcome everyone in London to get involved."

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, said “London has been roaring back with a summer of spectacular events and London Fashion Week is another fantastic opportunity for Londoners and visitors to enjoy. Our dynamic fashion industry plays a vital role in our economy and the City Wide Celebrations are a highlight of the season. A whole range of great events will showcase the creativity and innovation of leading names and up and coming talent, confirming London’s place as a leading fashion capital, as we build a better London for everyone”.

Discover the highlights

All Saints

AllSaints, 12 Market Place, Great Portland Street, W1W 8QN

Friday 15th – Tuesday 19th September, 10am - 7pm

As a proud British fashion brand, AllSaints have created a special limited-edition London Fashion Week capsule collection made up of exclusive pieces and one-of-a-kind designs - a selection of incredible one-off pieces that will never reach production. A commemorative tote bag exclusively designed by All Saints with all 300 designer names listed will also be available to purchase from All Saints stores across the UK. £10 from every bag will go back to the BFC Foundation in support of NEWGEN, supporting the pipeline of fashion talent in the UK.

Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch, The Village Hall, 9 Pont Street, SW1X 9EH

Friday 15th – Tuesday 19th September, 10am - 6pm

This September, Anya Hindmarch's latest concept store to arrive at The Village in London's Chelsea is a unique collaboration - a stationery shop created in partnership with the legendary Japanese speciality stationers, Itoya. Founded in 1904, the iconic brands Tokyo Ginza flagship store is a hallowed destination for both locals and visitors. This is the first time the Village Hall will host an external store, and the first time the cult, family owed Tokyo stationery shop will leave Japan.

Sloane Street

London’s most elegant shopping destination, Sloane Street is launching a new Private Shopping service. With a team of stylists that bring years of experience and an expert eye, clients will be guided through the luxury boutiques and flagships of Sloane Street, and shown how best to harness their unique style, whatever the occasion. With three appointment types to choose from – a full-day, a half-day, or two-hour booking, starting from £190 – our stylists will hand-pick items that fit your brief and work with you to create your dream wardrobe, leaving you feeling excited to wear your purchases with confidence. In celebration of its launch, purchase a £500 Sloane Street Gift Card to receive a complimentary two-hour styling session. | Booking launches this September at sloanestreet.co.uk

Marina Rinaldi

Marina Rinaldi, Albemarle Street 5, London, W1S 4HF, United Kingdom

Thursday 14th September, 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Mary Katrantzou for Marina Rinaldi - The event Kaleidoscopic gradients and marble prints embellish Marina Rinaldi styles, making the new Mary Katrantzou Designer Capsule Collection stand out. Take part in the demonstration of colouring Florentine cards with the artisan artist Maria Giannini. Immerse yourself in the shades that inspired the new Designer Capsule Collection by Mary Katrantzou.

Matches

MATCHES, 5 Carlos Place, W1K 3AP

Friday 15th – Monday 18th September, 10am - 6pm

Raey is pleased to announce they will continue their partnership with the world’s first zero waste restaurant Silo for London Fashion Week this September. The pop-up café at MATCHES’ Mayfair townhouse, 5 Carlos Place called Raey café by Silo is a collaboration between Rachael Proud and Douglas McMaster and celebrates their aligned environmental values.

Radio Rooftop, London

ME London, Strand, WC2R 1HA

Friday 15th September to Tuesday 19th September, 10am - 6pm

ME London and Radio Rooftop celebrate London Fashion Week in style! From Friday 15th until Tuesday 19th, Radio Rooftop will be running a series of Runway Cocktails inspired by all your favourite designers! At ME London, you will find an exclusive pop-up in collaboration with By Rotation and Cultunaked! This pop-up will be open from Friday 15th until Tuesday 19th. The amazing By Rotation team will be on site to give all the necessary fashion tips and advice for your look! Lastly, we will close our LFW happenings with a fun and inspiring closing party! With limited tickets open to the public, this is an exclusive event in collaboration with By Rotation and Cultnaked! Come along and enjoy our Runway Cocktails!

Raeburn

The Lab E20, 3-4 East Park Walk, East Village, Stratford, E20 1JB

Saturday 16th September and Tuesday 19th September, 10am - 9pm (Saturday), 12pm - 5pm (Tuesday)

The Lab E20 is London's new flagship cultural hub for the circular economy and regenerative design. Designed and Produced by Christopher Raeburn, Supported by Get Living. 'Regenerative By Design', is RAEBURN's latest educational programme. In partnership with the Grimshaw Foundation and The Stratford School, Year 10 students have developed an architectural installation called "The Recycled Room" using off-cuts from RAEBURN deadstock materials. In partnership with UAL. The Lab E20 will also host the Karighor Archive as part of our LFW CityWide activation.

River Island

River Island, Marble Arch Park House, 473 Oxford St, W1C 2AU

Tuesday 19th September, 6pm - 9pm

Join fashion journalist and broadcaster, Louise Roe, for an exclusive styling session at River Island’s Marble Arch store. Prepare your wardrobe for the season ahead, with Louise’s style expertise: from her must-have styles of the season to her insider advice on all your fashion questions. Prepare for an evening of good vibes, exceptional taste and even better fashion. What’s included: Welcome drinks and canapes, in-store DJ, complimentary tote bags and fragrances, exclusive 20% discount on the night, complimentary flower bouquet from Love Blooms when you spend over £75 Tickets cost £5 and are redeemable against any purchases made on the night

A Haunting in Venice

Charlotte Street Hotel, 15-17 Charlotte Street, W1T 1RJ

Wednesday 13th September

Prepare yourself for an evening full of mysteries as you will be transported to Venice with this exclusive screening of A Haunting in Venice. A Haunting in Venice is a supernatural thriller directed by and starring Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh. Set in an eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, this terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. A Haunting in Venice is in cinemas from 15th September (Rating 12A).

Selfridges

Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB

Friday 15th – Tuesday 19th September

This Autumn, Selfridges opens a new permanent event space on the fourth floor called the Selfridges lounge. At the Selfridges Lounge, visitors can enjoy music and cultural programming, complemented by a late-night bar offer. The Selfridges Lounge introduces its first residency by Jamz Supernova, Jamz Supernova Selects. The multi-faceted creative is a label head, radio host, DJ, podcaster, and true tastemaker, known for selecting sounds that span musical genres and subclutures.

REBEL: 30 Years of London Fashion at the Design Museum

REBEL: 30 Years of London Fashion at the Design Museum, 224-238 Kensington High Street, W8 6AG

Saturday 16th – Tuesday 19th September, Saturday 10am - 9pm | Sunday, Tuesday 10am - 5pm | Monday 10am - 10pm

The exhibition is a landmark collaboration with the British Fashion Council (BFC) and will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the BFC’s NEWGEN programme, an initiative that supports the best emerging fashion design talent and aims to build global, high-end brands of the future. The exhibition tells the story of hundreds of fearless young designers who have transformed the fashion landscape, and will bring together exuberant, rebellious and radical garments. The show will feature nearly 100 innovative fashion looks from ground-breaking debut and early collections, many of which have entered pop-culture history — and launched global design careers.

Toni and Guy

All London Salons – See website for details

Friday 15th – Tuesday 19th September

TONI&GUY and LABEL.M Haircare invite you to celebrate London Fashion with us! As we celebrate a 10-year partnership as the official haircare product of London Fashion Week, we have proudly partnered with the British Fashion Council and NEWGEN30 to bring you two sustainable velvet designer cosmetic bags. From Friday 15th September visit any TONI&GUY salon to get your exclusive designer cosmetic bag when you purchase any 2 LABEL.M haircare products. Choose from two iconic British Fashion Designers – A rich ever-green bag by Mary Katranzou or a French blue by Halpern.

The BFC would like to thank all activating brands:

28°-50° Chelsea, AllSaints, All Star Lanes, Alma Pearl Gallery, Anciela, Anabela Chan, Anya Hindmarch, Artisan Du Chocolat, Azza Fahmy, Bags of Ethics, Banshee of Savile Row, Bav Tailor, BEEN London, Beyond Retro, Boux Avenue, Brora, byVarga, By Rotation, Cadogan Estate, Central Saint Martins, Charlotte Street Hotel, Chicama, COS, Cult Beauty, Cult Naked, Daily Paper, David Wej, Diptyque, Duck&Dry, Dune London, Edeline Lee, Emilia Wickstead, Emily Carter, FaceGym, Fanfare Label, Fenwick, Footlocker, FRAME, Free People, French Connection, Freya Rose, Furious Goose, Galvan, Gerard Darel, Gomez Gracia, Grimshaw Foundation, Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Heba Pilates, Hugo Boss, Isabel Manns, Ivy Asia, Jayne Pierson, Jessie Western, Jigsaw, Joseph, Jimmy Choo, JPL Atelier, Kiki McDonough, Kurt Geiger, Lema, Les Nereides, L SAHA, Labrum, LNCC, Lucy Wong, Lulu Liu, Marie Leuder, Maria Giannini, Marina Rinanldi, MATCHESFASHION, Mary Katrantzou, Meat the Fish, Molini London, ME London Hotel, Meriwether, Mulberry, Noirgaze, NOK NOK, Ollie Quinn, OXO Tower Wharf, Papersmiths, Pavyllon London, Phase Eight, Ping Pong, Polpo, Radio Rooftop, Raey Café, RAEBURN, Restaurant Ours, River Island, RIXO, Russell & Bromley, Saatchi Gallery, Sarah Chapman, Searchlight, Self-portrait, Selfridges, Shaku, Showcase, Siah Howard, Sloane Place, Somerset House, Stevie Crowne, Strathberry, Swarovski, The Cadogan, a Belmond Hotel, The Cambridge Satchel Company, Tanner Krolle, The Design Museum, The Fashion School, The Londoner, The Mandrake, The Savoy, The Stratford School, The Windmill, TONI&Guy, Trash Club, Vanassibara, Villa Mamas, Vita Boutique Fitness, Whistles.

The generosity and commitment of our partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support for LFW September 2023 alongside our Official Partners: Chambord, Diet Coke, FabriX, Royal Salute, The Londoner and TONI&GUY. Official Suppliers: FORA and Getty Images.