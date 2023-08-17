GK Global Chairman & Forbes Books Author Yusuf Amdani To Speak at Upcoming 38th World Fashion Convention

The International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas (SPESA) are pleased to announce the addition of Mohammed Yusuf Amdani Bai, GK Global Chairman and Forbes Books Author, to the impressive speaker line-up for the upcoming 38th World Fashion Convention being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 22-25, 2023.

Mr. Amdani is a successful businessman, visionary, entrepreneur, and investor. Originally from Pakistan, Mr. Amdani traces his roots to a background in the textile and yarn spinning industry. In the early 1990s, he expanded his family business to Honduras where he started a company called Pride Manufacturing that produced clothing to be exported to the U.S. Today, the organization, now known as GK Global, has an international presence, extending into Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the U.S., operating in the textile, lifestyle, technology, agriculture, and real estate industries. In addition to his work with GK Global, Mr. Amdani also founded GK Foundation, an organization focused on health, education, nutrition, and sustainability for low-income and vulnerable populations."

On September 12, 2023, Mr. Amdani will be releasing his book World of Opportunity: Bringing Sustainable Business to Fragile Economies. Published by Forbes Books, “the publishing authority for the best leaders in business,” Mr. Amdani’s book provides an in-depth guide on how to create opportunities in developing countries. His methods paint a roadmap designed to grow the middle class, reduce migration, promote sustainability, improve healthcare, and provide education to all.

“To say that Mr. Amdani is dedicated to the future of our industry would be a vast understatement,” said SPESA Chairman Ed Gribbin (CEO of Gribbin Strategic LLC, IAF Executive Committee member and IAF Board member), who will join Mr. Amdani on stage for a fireside chat. “He is one of the most impressive businessmen I know, having had a pulse on major industry needs — like sustainable manufacturing practices and workforce development — before others did. He’s laid a path for industry stakeholders to follow, especially across the Western Hemisphere, and I look forward to sitting down with him to discuss where we all go from here.”

The theme of the 38th World Fashion Convention is “Our Industry in Transition: Building Stronger, Smarter and More Sustainable Supply Chains.” The event will include a series of panel discussions, case studies, and keynote addresses that touch on important topics impacting the apparel, fashion, and sewn products industries today, including circularity, sustainability, digitalization, supply chain efficiencies, and the manufacturing landscape in the U.S., the Western Hemisphere, and emerging markets around the world. In addition, there will be a golf tournament, B2B matchmaking sessions for manufacturers and brands, and a city tour highlighting industry and history in Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled to have Mr. Amdani join us in Philadelphia for the 38th World Fashion Convention,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “This conference is all about bringing together thought leaders from across the globe, representing every link in the supply chain, for in-depth conversations on how the industry is transitioning and what we all can do to keep up. Having Mr. Amdani join these conversations — and sharing insights from his decades-long career in both Pakistan and Honduras — will be incredibly valuable for our group of attendees.”

Representatives from fashion industry suppliers, manufacturers, brands, and retailers are welcome and encouraged to attend along with other industry stakeholders.

