Green fashion remains confident at 58th INNATEX

The sustainable fashion industry is approaching the challenging economic climate with realism and pragmatism. This was the conclusion as INNATEX closed its doors on July 20, 2026. The green fashion community remains undeterred by the crisis warning issued by the German Retail Federation (HDE) a few days ago.

“The perceived consumer purchasing restraint in retail is certainly a topic of discussion," says Alexander Hitzel, project manager at INNATEX. “No one is expecting a major breakthrough at the moment. However, the industry is proving to be constructive and prepared to implement the necessary measures. It appreciates that the trade fair is a reliable partner. We also recognise new requirements and are addressing them."

While the kidswear sector is currently showing a decline this summer, interest from international brands in INNATEX is growing. The trade fair will therefore increase its focus on established and new international exhibitors, and will re-cluster its offering at the Hofheim Rhein-Main exhibition centre. The organising company, MUVEO GmbH, plans to further expand the Retail Summer Camp and link it more closely with strategic collaborations and campaigns.

Green fashion with a future

The Association of German Fashion and Textile Designers (VDMD) presented its Sustainable Collections Design Award to Vaude, Jan'n June, Wote and Sweersocean during the trade fair. The laudatory speech was delivered by Dr. Jürgen Janssen, secretary general of the German Council for Sustainable Development. He praised the award winners for remaining true to their vision.

“We now need companies that stay the course. The headwind we are currently experiencing on many sustainability issues will turn again," predicts Dr. Janssen. “Ultimately, we are not just talking about costs, but also about benefits, which are evident in higher quality and longevity. The use of sustainable raw materials, as well as transparency and fairness in the supply chain, may be receiving less public attention than a few years ago. This in no way means that these topics are irrelevant, even from a business perspective. These values will regain their importance. One is literally dealing with fashions that are constantly changing. I am convinced that companies like those exhibiting at INNATEX are fit for the future."

Credits: Anna-Lena Guenther

Conscientious companies will benefit from EmpCo

The discussion between Textilwirtschaft and a relevant industry expert has become an established part of the INNATEX programme. In this edition, correspondent Kirsten Reinhold spoke with Ronja Hüttinger, sustainability consultant at BAM! Bock auf Morgen, about the effects of the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive (EmpCo) on the industry. Both agreed that EmpCo gives small and medium-sized fashion companies a strategic and financial advantage over large, conventional corporations.

“EmpCo is about putting an end to blatant greenwashing," said Hüttinger. “Instead of blanket statements, what now counts is concrete, substantiated information. Companies that have invested years of passion into their products, work with natural fibres, produce fairly and recycle, have a clear advantage. They know their supply chain. This is precisely the advantage that the major players lack, as they do not have the necessary proof. EmpCo must not, under any circumstances, lead to greenhushing. On the contrary, it should finally make the difference between genuinely conscientious work and greenwashing visible."

“Industry players must join forces”

Collaborations are one of the most important measures for advancing businesses. This was the consensus among fashion designers and experts. The possibilities range from collaborations between brands and retailers to charity projects and joint events.

“When we created a T-shirt with our favourite falafel shop in Mülheim an der Ruhr, we didn't expect it to sell so quickly,” says Henry Canton of Mazine Streetwear. “People love it, as they feel they are part of a movement. Collaborations do not always have to follow traditional patterns. In addition to large campaigns, smaller, local partnerships can also have a strong impact. This primarily requires openness and creativity, as well as an exchange with a mutually inspiring community. For me, that is precisely what INNATEX represents.”

The INNATEX Showroom Bern on August 16 and 17, 2026, will conclude this ordering season. The next INNATEX will take place from January 16 to 18, 2027.