Hackney Moves enters new era as HOKA headlines London’s biggest fitness festival

HOKA has been confirmed as the new title partner of the iconic Hackney Moves festival, widely regarded as one of the most culturally and community connected events in the London running calendar.

HOKA Hackney Moves is a weekend-long celebration in East London with live music and community activations hosted at the festival event village on Hackney Marshes, centred around the centrepiece Hackney Half on Sunday 17 May 2026.

The partnership is a continued commitment that follows three years of collaboration between HOKA and Hackney Moves, with the brand previously supporting as the event’s Official Footwear and Apparel Partner, helping runners fly through the borough’s streets. The continued partnership has seen the event grow into London’s biggest half marathon and reflects its investment and dedication to the East London community.

HOKA also supports the Hackney Academy, a 12-week programme which debuted in 2025, and was relaunched last week, ahead of 2026’s event. The programme provides free running coaching and kit for 50 new and returning runners from Hackney and surrounding boroughs, helping to remove barriers to participation.

2026’s HOKA Hackney Moves is also expanding its established community programme, this year continuing to work with local running groups and over 40 Hackney organisations and leaders to ensure the event remains rooted in authenticity and continues to be accessible to the people who define Hackney.

It continues to be one of the most sought-after running events in the UK, with 2026’s general entry tickets selling out in one day when put on sale last May. That success marked four years of consecutive record sell-outs that cemented it as the capital’s biggest, and most popular, half marathon, with over 27,000 runners signing up for the 2026 event.

More than 60,000 people visited Hackney Marshes across 2025’s two-day festival, as HOKA Hackney Moves continues to provide a special moment for East London, championing thousands of runners to raise funds for charities, both locally and nationally, with over £4 million raised last year.

The success of the long-standing relationship between Hackney Moves and HOKA stems from shared core values; the power of movement and the importance of community. It is another step in the ongoing commitment of HOKA Hackney Moves to be an inclusive and welcoming event shaped by Hackney, for Hackney.

Rebecca Shaw, Senior Partnerships Manager at Motiv Sports UK, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome HOKA as the new title partner of Hackney Moves. HOKA’s commitment and joyful approach to movement aligns perfectly with the spirit of this event. Together we will continue to elevate the experience for every participant and spectator who makes Hackney such a special place to run.”

Guido Geilenkirchen, VP and GM at HOKA EMEA, said: “We’re incredibly proud to strengthen our partnership with Hackney Moves as title sponsor. Over the past three years, we’ve seen first-hand how powerful this event is, not just as a race, but as a cultural moment that brings together runners, crews and communities from across East London and beyond.

“Hackney Moves perfectly reflects HOKA’s belief in the joy and transformative power of movement. From supporting the Hackney Academy to celebrating runners of all abilities on the start line, we’re excited to help shape the next chapter of this iconic festival and continue creating unforgettable experiences for every participant.”