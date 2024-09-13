IAF and ITMF Unite Global Fashion and Textile Leaders at the Samarkand Convention

The joint ITMF Annual Conference and IAF World Fashion Convention was held on September 8-10 in the historic city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan. This year’s convention, co-organized by the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), and hosted by Uztextileprom, the Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Industry Association, and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Uzbekistan highlighted the crucial interdependence of our sectors.

Uzbekistan was chosen as the host of this year’s convention due to its rapidly growing role in the global textile and apparel industries. With a strong tradition in cotton production, recent strong export growth of textiles and garments and ambitious plans for sustainable growth, Uzbekistan is evolving into a key player in the textile value chain.

The event attracted over 350 leaders from more than 30 countries from the entire fibre, textile and apparel value chain, highlighting also the broad awareness that, in the words of IAF President Cem Altan: "Apparel and textile manufacturers hold the keys to meaningful, positive change. Initiatives such as decarbonization, reducing overproduction, enhancing transparency, and driving digitalization are critical—and they rely heavily on the efforts and investments of manufacturers."

Mr. K. V. Srinivasan, ITMF President, pointed out: “The textile and apparel industry is going through a perfect storm of high input costs and low demand squeezing profit margins and leaving more and more capacities idle. Nevertheless, the winners of the ITMF Awards 2024 in the categories ‘Start-up’, ‘Sustainability & Innovation’ and “International Cooperation’ highlighted the capability of the industry to innovate and work together.”

Furthermore, the increasing regulatory pressures on the industry around the world were highlighted, with a call for shared responsibility. Cem Altan: "We are all aware that the apparel and textile industries are increasingly subject to regulation. As meeting these sustainability standards can be costly, it is crucial that the financial burden is shared equitably among all supply chain partners, from raw material to end consumer."

“It is important that industry leaders and experts from the entire value chain meet in-person to discuss and analyse the short- and long-term challenges and opportunities of the industry going forward like sustainability, compliance, digitalization, or AI”, Mr. Srinivasan added.

As the convention closes, ITMF and IAF are confident that the partnerships and insights emerging from this historic event will drive lasting, positive change across the apparel and textile industries

People on photo (from left to right): 1. Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Mister Davron Vakhabov, 2. Governer of Samarkand Region Mister Erkinjon Turdimov 3. ⁠Cem Altan, IAF President, 4. ⁠Deputy Prime Minister Mister Jamshid Khodjaev, 5.President ITMF, K.V. Srinivasan 6. ⁠Chairman UZTS, Mirmuhsin Sultanov.