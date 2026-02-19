IFCO Became the Global Meeting Point of Fashion for the 9th Time

Istanbul Fashion Connection, convened the global fashion industry in Istanbul once again at its ninth edition.

Bringing Türkiye’s design vision together with its strong manufacturing power onto the global fashion stage, IFCO hosted over 450 exhibitor across 6 halls and welcomed 29,746 professional visitors from 134 countries in Istanbul.

With international buying delegations, strong brand participation, and a highly qualified visitor profile, IFCO once again proved its position as one of the most strategic B2B meeting points in the global fashion calendar.

IFCO February 2026 Credits: IFCO via Jandali PR

From womenswear, menswear and kidswear to eveningwear and designer collections extending across denim, activewear, lingerie, hosiery, leather, footwear and accessories IFCO presented a fully integrated and business-focused sourcing platform for global buyers

Enhanced by fashion shows, curated trend areas, seminars and expert talks, the exhibition delivered forward-looking insights on trend forecasting, digital transformation, sustainability and emerging market opportunities, creating a dynamic content experience alongside strong commercial engagement

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all our visitors for being part of this remarkable success. Your presence, engagement, and valuable contributions made IFCO a truly impactful global meeting point.

We look forward to welcoming you again on August 19–21 at IFCO for our next gathering.