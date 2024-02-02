IFCO, Europe's biggest fashion fair, taking place February 7 to 10, 2024 in Istanbul

From 7 to 10 February 2024, the Istanbul Expo Center will once again become the centre of the international fashion world when the fifth edition of IFCO, Istanbul Fashion Connection, opens its doors. On 100,000 square metres, over 600 exhibitors and brands will present their latest collections in 8 clearly structured halls. IFCO is the hotspot for fashion professionals, who will find a variety of product groups under one roof: Womenswear, Menswear, Baby &Kidswear, Denim & Activewear, Underwear & Hosiery, Occasionwear and Bridalwear, Leather & Fur and Shoes.

The organisers are expecting more than 30,000 visitors, including buyers, fashion experts and fashion enthusiasts who want to discover the industry's innovative designs and trends.

Credits: IFCO

Turkiye is an important hub for the European fashion industry and fashion trade by offering a perfect combination of quality, diversity, tradition and innovation. These factors make Turkiye an indispensable player in the European fashion world. The country is home to a dynamic fashion scene with established designers as well as emerging talents. Creative diversity and continuous design innovation make Turkiye an inspiring partner for European fashion brands and fashion retailers who are constantly on the lookout for new trends. In addition, as the third largest supplier of clothing and textiles to the EU, it offers clear competitive advantages: short delivery times, high production quality, customisation and a high level of quality.

Exhibitor presence: style, creativity and innovation

THE CORE Istanbul, the designer area at IFCO, a centre for style, creativity and design, presents a fascinating mix of established and up-and-coming design talents such as Arzu Kaprol, Tuba Ergin, Dilek Hanif.In the Brand Hall, renowned retail brands such as Armine, B&G Store, Giotelli, Gizia, Kayra, Kiğılı, JakamenNaramax, NCS, Panço, Perspective present their latest collections in elaborately designed stands. FashionIst at hall 5-6 offers a cross-section of leading brands from occasion and bridal fashion. The latest lingerie, swimwear and hosiery trends will be shown at LineExpo at hall 9-10.

Credits: IFCO

Visitor experience: B2B match making and international presence

IFCO's B2B Match Making enables efficient connections between exhibitors and buyers in speed dating mode. High-calibre visitor groups from the USA and the UK have announced their participation. At the last trade fair, IFCO recorded over 25,000 visitors from more than 125 countries; over 30,000 visitors are expected at the upcoming event.

Supporting program: trends, design and expert knowledge

The comprehensive seminar and workshop program includes expert contributions from WGSN, Academia della Moda and more. Here, the latest developments and trends in consumer habits, the fashion industry and relevant topics such as 2025 SS trend women and men trend forecasts, A new era in fashion: less fast fashion more quality / ethical fashion, or Advantages of digital transformation in fashion will be highlighted.

For the first time, IFCO is cooperating with eight institutes of the Universities of Fine Arts to present creative projects by young talents, including graduates from Turkiye’s top universities of fine arts, the Mimar Sinan University, the Marmara University, Topkapi University, Yeditepe University etc. From the catwalk-ready collections of the graduates to the beginnings of collection creation, such as the fabric samples, design drafts or prints, everything is presented in their creative projects and creates harmony in a creative way expressing the students work.

The Trend Area at the IFCO trade fair, designed by the renowned fashion academy IMA, presents itself as a fascinating space that reflects the pulse of the fashion industry. It creates an innovative and inspiring environment that picks up on the latest trends and developments in the fashion industry and at the same time sparks visitors' creativity with the theme RESILIENCE AW 2024. The focus is on the psychology of design.The creation of the Trend Area demonstrates a keen sense of aesthetics and a deep understanding of current fashion trends.

Credits: IFCO

The Fashion Designers' Association MTD, acts as a further major collaborator of the fair. MTD organises innovative events and acts as an active support for emerging fashion designers, thus playing a key role in the development of the Turkish fashion industry.

It is therefore not only a venue for fashion enthusiasts, but also a place of exchange, inspiration and forward-looking ideas. In this inviting atmosphere, the dynamics of the fashion industry become tangible and visitors can embark on a journey through the exciting world of current and upcoming fashion trends.

IFCO 2024 promises to be an inspiring platform for the fashion industry and will once again set new standards in terms of style, creativity and innovation.